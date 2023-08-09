How Bonchon is Leading the Way in Franchising

There are many food franchise opportunities to research and choose from and many factors to take into consideration. Selecting a successful and established brand is important. Having a turn-key model makes getting started easier, and making sure there is a support team in place promises you’re not doing this on your own.

Bonchon is a franchise opportunity with established models, rapid growth, and full support from our well-seasoned industry team. Korean food and culture is gaining in popularity due to interest in K-pop, Korean dramas, and social media, so there is no better time to jump on this trend. It’s easy to see how Bonchon is leading the way in the franchise space.

Established models

Bonchon was born in Korea in 2002, and brought to New York in 2006. Since then, the brand has grown to more than 120 locations. With over 20 years in business and rapid franchise growth, this turn-key model is well-established and successful. Bonchon has seen what works and passes the tried-and-true along to the franchisee.

With this model, it is easier to get off the ground and ready to launch since there is no need to start from scratch. Now you’ll have more time to focus on running the business instead of getting it started.

Rapid growth

Bonchon has certainly shown that the Korean fried chicken opportunity is growing in popularity. Franchises that saw the most growth were able to appeal to the hurried customer with kiosk ordering, digital payments, and third-party delivery services. These services increased convenience and desirability, as seen from Bonchon’s online orders making up 60% of sales.

Bonchon has a $1.68M average annual gross revenue with a 76.8% five-year growth rate. Being part of a chicken franchise that has seen consistent growth and popularity is a strategic move based on the forecasted data. Investing in a leader that has shown longevity and success like Bonchon makes the decision easier.

Full support

You don’t have to worry that you’ll be on your own. From the moment you sign your franchise agreement, you are assigned a new restaurant opening concierge that supports you through real estate site selection, store design, permitting, construction, and procurement of all the items that you will need to open your restaurant. To add to that, you will receive steady support with a two-week management training, onsite new restaurant training, and continuous operational guidance and marketing support that aligns with a national marketing calendar and campaigns.

We are a team. We want you to succeed and enjoy what you do every day, which is why we invest in you. You will never feel like you are left to fend for yourself, or that there are questions you aren’t able to ask. Our restaurant support team is here for you with a franchisee-focused mindset.

Continuous opportunity

Once you open a Bonchon it’s easy to want to open another one. We have heard it many times! We have multi-unit franchise opportunities and incentives- so you don’t have to put a limit on your dreams. For qualifying multi-unit agreements, there are discounts available on the initial franchise fee and royalty fee for the first year of operation.

If you’re enthusiastic, committed, and dedicated, Bonchon could be the right fit for you. Join us in our mission of sharing the joy of Korean comfort food around the globe and making Bonchon a household name by learning more about our franchise opportunities today.

For more information on franchising with our partner Bonchon, visit franchising.bonchon.com.