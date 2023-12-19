How Cicis Pizza is Listening to Prep for a Bright Future

In the ever-evolving and competitive restaurant landscape, customer engagement has become a pivotal factor in the quest to unlock success – and Cicis Pizza is listening up.

As an unmatched, award-winning legacy brand and the nation's original all-you-can-eat buffet, Cicis continues to seek innovative ways to create memorable dining experiences that deliver results for its franchisees.

Among the beloved Coppell, Texas-based brand's latest moves is the pilot launch of a listening program that taps into the QR code revolution. Using their smartphones, Cicis' customers simply scan the QR code strategically placed on carryout pizza boxes and dining tables throughout select Cicis restaurants, directing them to a customized feedback platform. Leveraging authentic, unfiltered feedback is expected to make it a breeze for Cicis franchisees to quickly adjust and improve the dining experience to meet and exceed guest expectations. Among the win-win benefits of the listening program:

A Competitive Edge: This direct access to real-time customer sentiments about overall satisfaction, customer service, cleanliness, food quality and hospitality from the guest’s point of view empowers franchisees to refine operations and enhance the overall customer experience.

Listening Boosts Loyalty: By actively seeking and responding to feedback, Cicis and its franchisees bolster their commitment to customer satisfaction, fostering a sense of loyalty and encouraging repeat business. Guests feel heard and valued and have a direct say in the quality of service.

Cicis will roll out this program systemwide in all restaurant locations in early 2024.

Cicis Reaps the Rewards of a Prosperous 2023 and Looks to the Future

Gleaning insights from loyal guests is just one strategy in Cicis' arsenal fueling momentum for the buffet leader in the lucrative pizza industry. Marketing firepower highlighting the chain's fun dining experience and menu innovation have also played a role in Cicis' stellar 2023. Among the highlights:

Cicis' newly designed website, Cicis.com. The fresh look is boosting the brand's online presence in a modern, user-friendly way and further builds the overwhelming success of the brand's storytelling "Endless Pizzabilities" campaign. Notable changes ushered in with "Endless Pizzabilities," launched in 2022, include updated game room designs, and a reduction in new unit buildout costs with a new restaurant prototype for interested franchisees.

Creative LTOs. Cicis has mastered the art of the LTO, rolling out crowd-pleasing seasonal and value-driven LTOs, like the Mike’s Hot Honey® Pepperoni Pizza & Wings, Tots N' Bacon pizza and Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls.

Piezilla. Cicis introduced Piezilla, the 64-slice pizza monstrosity that feeds up to 15 people making it perfect for birthday parties, family get-togethers or office lunches. Originally created as a pizza challenge by a Texas franchisee, Cicis’ has now made this epic pizza available across the system.

Cicis Pizza's innovative strategies and tactics have captured the industry's attention. Earlier this year, Cicis was honored among the best of the best, earning Franchise Update's 2023 Franchise Innovation Award for Marketing & Branding: Local Marketing Leadership.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating innovative and engaging experiences for our guests," said Jeff Hetsel, president of Cicis. "The Endless Pizzabilities campaign allowed us to showcase our brand in a fresh and exciting way, and we are proud of our team's dedication and the impact it has made in our local markets."

Considered one of the most influential executives shaping the future of the pizza restaurant industry, Hetsel has been instrumental in the resurgence of the iconic Cicis brand. In 2023, Hetsel was named to the inaugural list of "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" by Pizza Marketplace, which also awarded “Endless Pizzabilities" with the number one spot in the top marketing campaigns division.

"With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis remains growth-focused, selectively awarding franchise opportunities to various qualified franchisee candidates, including single-unit and multi-unit franchisees and other well-capitalized investors.

And there's more innovation in store for Cicis in 2024, Hetsel said.

"2024 will be even bigger and better with new pizza flavors and our dedication to go above and beyond for our guests," Hetsel said. "You can always rely on us to serve universally, crowd-pleasing food at pocket-friendly prices, making Cicis perfect for sharing with family and friends. We are, and will always be, The Best Pizza Value Anywhere!"

Learn more today at cicis.com/franchising.