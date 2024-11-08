Kentucky Franchisee Finds Sweet Taste of Success with Bruster's Real Ice Cream

You could say Robert Alford made a sweet decision in 2015 when he acquired his first Bruster's Real Ice Cream franchise. The seasoned entrepreneur in Bowling Green, Kentucky, said the move has proven to be one of the best choices of his career. He bought a successful store that was already ranked 11th in the system and by the end of 2023 sales had been increased by 73% from 2015. Not bad for a guy with no previous food service experience.

A former real estate professional with a little franchising experience under his belt, Alford recognized the potential of the Bruster's Real Ice Cream brand. Its commitment to quality, variety, and a strong support system resonated with him, making it the perfect fit for his entrepreneurial aspirations.

“I looked at a few other franchise brands before deciding on Bruster’s,” said the 65-year-old operator. “But when I discovered Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, I knew it was the business for me.”

Alford has leveraged his strong community ties and people skills to build a loyal customer base and a dedicated team over the past decade. He has fostered a positive work environment, hiring young employees and creating a sense of camaraderie among his staff, which like most Bruster’s locations, is made up largely of local high school and college students.

“I have kids who’ve worked for me for seven years,” he said. Alford loves working with young people and said Bruster’s gives him an opportunity to mentor them.

The mentoring isn’t limited to his employees. Alford is on the brand’s franchise advisory board and has traveled around the country mentoring other owners and helping them as they build their businesses. Culture is very important in the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream system. From the corporate office all the way down through the franchisees, being united and helping each other out are core competencies.

Bruster’s has built a strong support infrastructure that helps ensure franchisees are successful. It’s still considered a relatively smaller brand, which results in a more personal feel to it and franchisees have direct access to all department heads. Franchisees can expect assistance in everything from site selection and grand opening, to training and ongoing marketing.

Alford said that Bruster’s has been introducing technology such as digital menu boards and kiosks that are giving franchisees even more efficiency.

Being a Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisee has had a positive impact on Alford’s life in many ways. He’s been financially successful, but he’s also had the opportunity to be even more involved in his community as a Bruster’s franchisee.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” he said.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is known for its 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, non-dairy oat milk flavors, sherbet, Italian ice, and sorbet. The brand’s proprietary, home-style mix is delivered fresh from its dairy in at least 24 flavors every day. There are 200 locations operating in 22 states and Guyana.

