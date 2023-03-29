Key Executive Promotions Position Another Broken Egg Cafe for Nationwide Growth

The award-winning, upscale daytime-only breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, Another Broken Egg Cafe, is making headway toward its goal of nationwide expansion with the brand’s recent promotions of existing team members Brandy Blackwell and Tom Robertson to the positions of Vice President of Marketing and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

As COO, Robertson will oversee daily operations and implement growth strategies as the brand elevates the dining experience for brunch-goers across the country. With more than five years of experience as first the Sr. Director of Operations and then Vice President of Operations for Another Broken Egg Cafe, Robertson’s proven ability to identify and lead critical operations systems has been invaluable as the brand cements its status as a leading player in the “NextGen Casual” category.

Likewise, Blackwell, who has been has been with Another Broken Egg Cafe for nearly a year, brings extensive knowledge of brand marketing, digital marketing and off-premise strategies from previous positions with notable brands such as Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’, McAlister’s Deli and Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex.

In her new role, she will be responsible for Another Broken Egg Cafe’s national and store-level marketing, as well as the brand’s approach to culinary and beverage innovation.

Another Broken Egg Cafe’s growing leadership team is rapidly making headway toward its goal of expanding the brand’s footprint nationwide. Fueled by America’s love for brunch, the daytime-only restaurant wrapped up 2022 with 82 open cafes, eight new franchise groups, 20 signed leases, 16 cafes under development and an AUV surpassing $1.9MM. The brand is projected to open more than 16 new cafes in 2023.

Backed by accomplished industry-veterans like Tom and Brandy, Another Broken Egg Cafe presents restaurant franchise owners a chance to expand their portfolio in the attractive breakfast and brunch segment. The brand presents a unique opportunity to leverage the increasingly popular daytime-only daypart while offering a better quality of life for their managers, servers, kitchen staff, and, for themselves with 49 hours of operation per week between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

With an indulgent menu, innovative technology to support optimized operations, and a continued focus on guest satisfaction, Another Broken Egg Cafe provides prospective franchisees a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolio. Connect with the team to learn more about franchising in the premier breakfast and brunch category!