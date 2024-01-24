Legacy Brand Cicis® Pizza Sets the Stage for an Exciting 2024

Cicis® Pizza capped off 2023 with strategic wins and exciting milestones, gearing up for 2024 filled with growth and momentum. From a revamped website to inventive LTOs like the fan-favorite 64-slice Piezilla®, Cicis has proved its dedication to providing TBPVA™ (The Best Pizza Value Anywhere) for potential franchisees looking for a proven and dynamic business model. The brand proudly reported a robust 7.8% increase in sales, signaling the enduring appeal of the legacy pizza chain. With openings in Frisco, Texas, successful reopenings in Hixson, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas, and a 6-unit agreement signed in Texas, Cicis is set for continued success in expanding its footprint.

Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza, reflects on the remarkable year, "As we look back on an incredible 2023, we continue to reinforce elements of the Cicis Pizza brand that our guests know and love. What’s coming in 2024 is even more exciting as we remain committed to providing unbeatable value for our loyal guests across the country."

In a nod to leadership and innovation, Craig Richard was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, solidifying Cicis' seasoned executive team. Cicis also received accolades, including recognition in Pizza Marketplace's Top 100 Movers and Shakers List for the "Endless Pizzabilities™" campaign, the 2023 Franchise Innovation Award for local marketing, and a notable #185 placement in the Franchise Times Top 400.

The Cicis 2023 “Let’s Ride” themed conference provided a platform for franchisees and the corporate team to connect, delve into the brand's current state and future vision, and honor outstanding franchisees. The coveted Joe Croce Award winners, FAC president Shannon Mooney, and corporate district manager Daniel Sebastian were acknowledged for embodying excellence and dedication.

Looking ahead, Cicis is pioneering customer engagement with the pilot launch of Cicis Listens, a feedback platform accessible via QR codes on carryout boxes and dining tables. This initiative, along with upcoming plans for a birthday party platform and loyalty program, underlines Cicis' commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. As well as innovations on the guest experience side, Cicis is remaining at the forefront of value and playing on nostalgia, offering a $4.99 adult buffet on Mondays and Tuesdays through Tuesday, February 13th.

With operations in 23 states, Cicis is eyeing expansion in target markets like Atlanta, Georgia, and Richmond, Virginia. Cicis is selectively awarding franchise opportunities to qualified candidates, emphasizing the need for business operations experience and a full commitment to the brand.