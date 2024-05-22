Lucrative Real Estate Investment Opportunities with MY SALON Suite

With the potential for high returns and a passive recurring revenue stream, real estate investments are a popular choice for entrepreneurs to diversify their portfolio. Owning a salon suite franchise in particular is a great choice to fill empty real estate and maximize the profitability of real estate investments.

Rapidly-growing salon suite franchise MY SALON Suite is targeting franchise development in markets across the United States, with an emphasis on both single and multi-unit ownership. Real estate investors make ideal candidates for MY SALON Suite franchisees, and the franchise opportunity allows them to maximize the ROI of vacant properties.

A Semi-Absentee Real Estate Investment

With salon suite franchises, franchisees retain the salon and rent out individual suites to entrepreneurs within the beauty industry. Tenants, called Members, pay rent to the franchisee and operate their business independently, decorating their own suite and selling their choice of products and salon services. MY SALON Suite owners therefore serve as landlords of their salons, with responsibilities including properly maintaining their salon, recruiting tenants and collecting rent from existing Members.

MY SALON Suite’s semi-absentee business model also means franchisees own the real estate without the need to oversee employees or day-to-day operations, with many owners only working about five to 10 hours a week. Salon suites are therefore an ideal opportunity to generate a passive income.

Additionally, the beauty industry is a highly resilient and diversified space with ample opportunities for growth. MY SALON Suite locations have the ability to offer a range of services such as hair styling, skin care, nail care, tanning, and makeup services. The variety of offerings allows franchisees to build a multi-faceted business that helps to maximize their ROI and diversify their revenue streams.

Get Started with MY SALON Suite

For those interested in a lucrative real estate opportunity, MY SALON Suite is a great franchise opportunity for first-time investors. The brand offers franchisees assistance through the site selection process, as well as a proven business model, national brand recognition, ongoing training, and support during commercial build-outs.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $984,999 – 1,577,236, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, contact Mark Jameson at mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679, or visit the MY SALON Suite franchising website.