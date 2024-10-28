Maine Couple Brewing Purpose and Success with Aroma Joe's

Cody and Catie Currier had successful careers in their hometown of Lewiston, Maine. But they craved something that would allow them to work together and have more of an impact on their community. That opportunity turned out to be Aroma Joe’s, a coffeehouse chain based in Scarborough, Maine, that now has more than 100 locations.

Though the couple looked at other franchise opportunities, they kept returning to Aroma Joe’s. They were regular customers and loved the brand with its upbeat and positive vibe. “We loved that it’s local, big enough to be successful, but small enough to still feel like family,” said Cody. “At our very first meet and greet, it was a no brainer that this was the path we wanted to go down. All of the development team was and still is amazing to deal with.”

They opened their first location in September 2021. Cody said being an Aroma Joe’s franchisee has far exceeded what they could have ever imagined or expected. “Before you open, you have no idea the impact you’re about to have on your community. It’s not just a product, it’s so much more than that,” he said.

Cody also noted that the brand has been there to support them with every step along the way, from construction and grand opening, to training, marketing, and beyond. Aroma Joe’s offers support to franchisees at every level of operations.

Aroma Joe’s is also characterized by a camaraderie among its franchise operators. Cody said the other franchisees are helpful in sharing their knowledge and experience. “When you open there are issues that arise and you have no idea how to problem solve them, but the other franchisees do and are quick to offer solutions, ideas, and fixes,” he said. That has included sharing parts, inventory, marketing ideas, and help in general. “It’s been a crucial cog in the machine.”

But it has really been getting to know and serve their customers and becoming a part of their community that has been the most impactful for Cody and Catie. The one-on-one customer service experience in the store each day is amazing for both the customer and the employee, said Cody. “Being in store you not only learn the orders of your regulars, but you get to see them grow up,” said Cody. “We have had countless personal experiences with customers, everything from pregnancies, births, getting to know customers’ children; we have seen kids get their first jobs, get their license, go off to college, the list goes on and on. It’s really special and incredible.”

The community involvement aspect has been rewarding for the couple. “We get to really be part of so many lives on a regular basis,” said Cody. “We are able to help support the community.” Some of the groups they have been able to support include local Girl Scouts Group, Lewiston Cheer Team, Oakhill Project Graduation, Maine Special Olympics, Sponsor A Cop with Lewiston PD, Coats for Kids, and an annual Trunk or Treat event.

For those considering a franchise with Aroma Joe’s, Cody and Catie emphasize their own unparalleled experience. “The overall experience is incredible on so many levels. Corporate, franchisees, the community,” said Cody. “I don’t see how someone couldn’t enjoy what we do.”

Cody said he knows he and Catie had made the right choice opening an Aroma Joe’s. They aren’t just serving drinks; they are building connections, a legacy, and creating a vibrant community hub.

Would they do it all again? “Absolutely, without a moment of hesitation, we would do this again,” said Cody. The couple is currently working on opening a second location in Sabattus, Maine. They are looking at a late spring 2025 opening.

