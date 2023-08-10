MassageLuXe is Operating in the Middle of a Multi-Billion Dollar Boom

Fast-rising franchise spa company MassageLuXe is ready to grow. The company is right in the center of a massage therapy services market that is estimated to grow from $54.6 billion in 2022 to $124.5 billion by the end of 2032 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2032, according to research by Future Market Insights. Massage therapy services alone make up between 12-17% of the personal care and well-being industry. All these statistics reveal that right now is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to take a look at franchising with MassageLuXe.

As the above numbers indicate, demand for massage therapy shows no sign of slowing down. That’s because Americans are more interested than ever in their own physical and psychological health. Increased mental tiredness and stress, an aging population, and a rise in chronic illness have all contributed to an increasing demand for the well-established health benefits of massage and spa therapy. MassageLuXe is a business model built to meet this growing demand.

“The latest research on our industry demonstrates not only the growing demand for massage and spa services but the overall benefits that can be experienced by millions seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being,” said Mark Otter, CEO and president of MassageLuXe.

Since its launch in 2008, MassageLuXe has been on a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life for its clients. The brand’s proven business model delivers the highest quality massage and facial services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment at more than 80 locations in 22 states. Within the next six months, MassageLuXe expects to cross the 100 unit mark. More than half of all MassageLuXe owners operate multiple locations and many more are in the process of opening additional locations.

MassageLuXe was recently ranked on the Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for the 10th year, making the company a Hall of Fame member. This past spring brand also won 1st place in Franchise Update Media’s 2023 Innovation Awards where the company picked up the top prizes for Most Innovative Use of Technology, and for the Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services. The brand’s unique use of AI and triggered emails delivers open appointments that match the client's preferences and previous behavior. The technology factors in previous therapist requests as well as days and times of recent appointments to customize a recommended open appointment to a client. That’s just one of the many great ways the brand supports its franchise operators.

MassageLuXe franchisees have access to training and ongoing support in everything from site selection and spa openings to ongoing marketing and coaching and much more. An in-house marketing team prepares and executes marketing strategies and tactics, including paid digital marketing, freeing franchisees up to focus on spending time in their communities and operating their business.

Best of all, MassageLuXe utilizes a membership-based business model that encourages ongoing client participation and visits, helps create steadier sales cycles, and reduces administration and billing time for franchisees.

It's easy to see why franchising with MassageLuXe is a solid business investment choice in a hot multi-billion dollar industry.