MassageLuXe Isn't Just a Brand, It's a Community!

MassageLuXe, a premier spa franchise, just conducted its first ever franchise Owner’s Business Conference. The event was created to foster networking opportunities and collaboration, while strengthening partnerships with other franchisees through roundtables, workshops, and sessions. By all accounts, the conference in Nashville, Tennessee, was a huge success.

The first-ever MassageLuXe Owner’s Conference brought together many of the brand’s passionate franchise owners and industry leaders for several days of topical workshops, engaging discussions, and powerful networking opportunities. The conference focused on themes such as growth strategies, innovation, and enhancing the customer experience—all key pillars that will drive the continued success of MassageLuXe.

“This conference is the kind of support franchisees of MassageLuXe can expect,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “You are supported on your journey to success by a brand that cares about its franchisee community by providing everything from marketing and operations, to site selection and technology support, and more.”

The Owner’s Business Conference featured renowned keynote speaker Scott Greenberg, author of The Wealthy Franchisee and host of Stop the Shift Show. He delivered a thought-provoking and inspiring talk that went beyond just numbers and profits. He explored the human-side of business and how MassageLuXe franchisees could boost performance and make an even more memorable impact on the lives of customers and employees. Attendees were buzzing with ideas on how to elevate their businesses to the next level.

Greenberg was also on hand to lead an insightful panel discussion with some MassageLuXe franchisees. Their success stories, challenges, and valuable insights brought the packed room to life, with an energy that was contagious.

“It was great seeing everyone, I did love meeting all the other owners and connecting,” said Crystal Robertson, owner of MassageLuXe St. Petersburg. “Definitely came away with food for thought on how to do things better and that’s always a good feeling!”

Elsewhere the conference featured roundtable discussions that provided the opportunity for peer-to-peer discussions where owners discussed what kinds of things work best for their own locations. The roundtable topics included everything from Facial & Retail and Hiring & Retention, to Multi-Unit Management and Gift Card Sales & Marketing.

There was plenty of time for networking with fellow franchisees and vendors to discuss game-changing strategies and tactics, and awards were also part of the event. But the conference was not just educational. When the business was done, there was also fun to be had. For example, franchisees were able to unwind and dance the night away with a live band at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk.

“We had a fantastic time meeting and engaging with the team. We are so excited and anxious to begin this journey!” said Sharon Parker-Gill, owner of upcoming MassageLuXe spa in Murrieta, California. “The stories, interfacing, and hearing the lessons was very insightful!”

During the conference, franchisees had the chance to vote on the site for next year’s conference. The vote was between Denver, Colorado and Scottsdale, Arizona. Scottsdale came out on top.

The inaugural MassageLuXe Owner’s Business Conference was a big hit and is expected to be even bigger next year.

