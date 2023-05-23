MassageLuXe Multi-Unit Operator Experiences 500K Increase in YOY Revenue

Fast-growing franchise brand MassageLuXe has made a name for itself by delivering high quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious setting. Its franchisees are finding success with the brand’s superior services and membership-based business model. Multi-unit franchisees like Eric Jenkins are building businesses that are generating impressive growth. In Jenkins case, he witnessed a $500,000 year-over-year revenue increase at his four spas from 2021 to 2022.

"You have to spend money to make money. As a business owner, you have to commit,” said Jenkins, a full-time critical care physician in St. Louis. “When I went from my second spa to opening two additional spas within three months of each other, failure wasn't an option for me. I knew I had to do everything I could do be successful. Don't underestimate what is possible. If you keep pushing, it will pay off."

Jenkins has acquired two more spas this year and now operates five MassageLuXe locations in Florida and one in Pennsylvania. As a semi-absentee operator, he said he relies on a great district manager and team of general managers to grow the business. The freedom to run the business full-time or as a semi-absentee owner is just one of the many benefits of the MassageLuXe business model.

The company also provides its franchisees a wealth of resources and support to help them succeed in the highly competitive and lucrative health and wellness industry. For example, MassageLuXe franchisees have access to state-of-the-art management software that is custom-tailored to the brand. This software allows franchisees to coordinate all aspects of their business setting their operations and client experience up for success.

MassageLuXe franchisees receive all the training they need to operate the business and have a quick ramp-up to opening their locations. There’s early profit opportunities courtesy of an expanding service line, product offerings, and top-notch grand opening marketing support. The demand for massage franchise services is growing rapidly as more people seek out the health benefits of this time-honored practice. Many MassageLuXe locations open with hundreds of prospects and members ready to prioritize their health and wellness.

As Jenkins noted, “We are health and wellness, that’s what MassageLuXe is. It’s not just a fluff service—we provide a service that really will improve the life of our guests.”

MassageLuXe Mark Otter, CEO and president said, “Happy and successful franchisees are the core of MassageLuXe brand success. More than half of MassageLuXe franchisees own multiple locations and a substantial amount of growth is happening within the current franchise base. This is a testament to the unwavering support and training that is provided to these entrepreneurs. New franchisees benefit from MassageLuXe existing franchisees as an additional layer of support and resources for utilization.

The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) notes the massage therapy industry is an $18 billion industry that is continuing to grow. It’s a booming industry propelled by a surge in the mental and physical self-care movement.

