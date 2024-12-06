Meet an Owner: Adam Bliss

Home care wasn’t on Adam Bliss’ radar for the majority of his corporate career. Having spent decades working in sales in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space, Adam had the opportunity to travel around the country for various projects and assignments. While rewarding for him personally, Adam’s frequent travel left his wife, Kola, looking for more to do once their children got a little older.

“We were living in Minnesota at the time and my wife had decided that it was time for her to find a part-time job that would be fulfilling but also still give her the flexibility she needed to be with the kids,” Adam said. “A friend of ours was working as a caregiver in Paul Blom’s Right at Home office in the Twin Cities, and encouraged my wife to consider caregiving as an option.”

After a little more research and speaking with Paul, Kola decided to move forward with becoming a Right at Home caregiver. Within just a few weeks, she was hooked; Kola’s first client was a 92-year-old retired physician who loved to cook but was no longer able to manage himself in the kitchen. So, Kola learned his favorite recipes and was able to cook for him.

“It wasn’t long after that I found her one night sitting with a stack of books about aging and caregiving and social work,” recalled Adam. “She told me that she wanted to make this her life’s work.”

Fated for Franchise Ownership

While Kola poured all of her energy into caregiving and studying, Adam continued working in the corporate world.

“I was on an airplane and happened to come across an ad for Right at Home franchise ownership,” Adam said. “Before that I hadn’t realized that Right at Home was a franchise - I thought Paul was an independent shop. I got really excited because I had actually been looking for an opportunity to exit the corporate world and have a business of my own.”

When Adam returned from his business trip, he and Kola spoke more with Paul and the Franchise Development Team in the Right at Home corporate office to learn more about what franchise ownership would entail. A mere six months later, he and Kola had packed up their home in Minnesota and headed back to their home state of Arizona to “start a new, crazy adventure” as Right at Home franchise owners.

The Bliss family opened Right at Home South Tucson with two territories in 2014 and never looked back.

Growing a (Family) Business

With two completely undeveloped territories to build up, Adam and Kola had to wear a lot of hats in the early days of their franchise ownership.

“We were Sales and Marketing, we were Human Resources and Recruiting, we were Scheduling, we were handling Client Engagement and conducting new client intake assessments, and we were also responsible for Quality Assurance,” said Adam. “It was just the two of us, and every morning we came in early and left late. It took a lot of work, but we were really committed.”

As the business opened and started to gain momentum, the couple was able to finally hire people to help take some work off their plates. Over the course of the past decade, they’ve grown exponentially–opening two more territories, one in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and one in Henderson, Nevada–and as a result, their current roles within the business look a lot different now.

Although there’s really no such thing as a “typical day at the office” as a Right at Home franchise owner, Adam and Kola make sure to set aside time each week to support their staff in various ways.

“Now we’re much more focused on leading our team of 14 managers and administrative staffers throughout our offices,” said Adam. “We’re establishing the strategy and the vision for the business, ensuring that our staff has what they need to truly care for clients, to care for our caregivers, and to make sure that our processes are being followed.”

Systems for Success

One of the biggest takeaways Adam had from his research and discovery process before purchasing his Right at Home franchise was that operating within the Right at Home business framework was the key to owner success.

“I had asked all of the different franchise owners I spoke with if they would go out on their own or stick with Right at Home if they had to do it over again and every one of them said absolutely they’d stay with Right at Home,” said Adam. “Ten years in, I feel the same way.”

From marketing and brand support to operational systems, Right at Home’s corporate office provides franchise owners with all the tools and resources they need to thrive in the marketplace. When Adam and Kola opened their Right at Home, they didn’t have to start from scratch; they had an existing model for success available to them.

“As a result, it’s really important that you bring everything you’ve got–your business experience, your creativity, your energy, your passion–to the table when you step into a franchise model,” Adam said. “But be prepared and ready to utilize and leverage the system and all the tools that are at your disposal because it’s a proven model. Executing on it is a surefire way to win.”

For those who are considering Right at Home franchise ownership themselves, Adam recommends being prepared to enter the business engaged, and remaining engaged even as you grow.

“Get engaged early on, and stay engaged,” he said. “Become part of peer performance groups. Engage with your Business Performance Coach. Ask questions. But don’t come in and not get involved.”

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

To learn more about Right at Home and why it can boast of unmatched support not found anywhere else in the senior care industry, visit: rightathomefranchise.com.