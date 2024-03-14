Meet an Owner: Vishal Patel

When Vishal Patel finally opened the doors to his Right at Home in Highland Falls, New York in October 2021, it was the culmination of an almost two-year research and discovery period. Having started the process right before the pandemic hit, Vishal hit a few bumps in the road on his way to Right at Home franchise ownership, but nothing that could ultimately prevent him from joining the Right at Home family.

In just over two years, Vishal managed to grow the business so successfully that he eventually purchased a second territory. Expanding into a contiguous territory that widens his radius of clients to serve, Vishal is driven by more than just money.

“Right at Home takes a really nice approach in their mission–to improve the quality of life for those we serve–and that’s the mission of everyone involved, from the headquarters in Omaha, down to all of my employees.”

A Different Approach to Franchises

Vishal has worked in the hospitality industry for over twenty years, having known even before attending college that he wanted to work with hotels. He’s found great success as a hotel franchisee over the years, working with many big-name brands, but discovered early on that Right at Home was unlike all of the others he had partnered with in the past.

“The support we receive is unmatched. Everyone is truly living the Right at Home mission,” said Vishal. “For us, at the office level, we see it all as a full circle: Omaha is trying to improve our quality of life as a franchisee, we are trying to improve the quality of life for our caregivers, and our caregivers are indeed improving the quality of life for our clients.”

Vishal aims to encourage all of his employees to live by those actions, with the sole purpose of improving the lives of others.

“This concept is new to me after twenty years of working in the hotel industry,” he said.

As a result, Vishal has been able to strengthen what he already considered to be strengths when it came to his approach to work and management.

“I’ve been managing people for over twenty years but have learned so much from Right at Home,” Vishal said. “I’ve changed my management style. I micromanage less; I’m trusting others more. I’m more engaged with what’s going on in my employees’ lives regardless of what’s going on at work. And I’m able to assign and walk away with confidence because my staff wants to do their best and perform to their greatest ability.”

Growing the Business

Since Vishal knows his strongest assets lie in human resources and staff development, he’s made sure to remain heavily involved in those aspects of the business even as it grows. He is also self-aware enough to not take on more than he can handle, as work/life balance is a priority for him and his family.

“We’re in a growth stage, and I’m still very hands-on with the business,” he said. “I still handle intakes for new clients and home visits and consults, as well as all the recruiting for new caregivers. I like to handle the initial parts of these processes and then hand it off to someone on our staff.”

In this capacity, Vishal sees himself as being the person who can bridge the gap between clients and caregivers because he’s always aware of what every client needs and the particular strengths of each caregiver.

“I can determine the best fit for who we put together. It’s really one of the most important things we do here and why I haven’t delegated those tasks out yet.”

Vishal is aware there are several agencies out there that people can choose to receive in-home care, but Right at Home is different for a reason.

“You have to be doing this for a specific reason, for a desire to help others,” said Vishal. “You need to care about that. There are a lot of people who need help. If you care enough, you’ll put in the effort to provide the care and help in a way that really makes a difference.”

To learn more about Right at Home and why it can boast of unmatched support not found anywhere else in the senior care industry, visit:rightathomefranchise.com.