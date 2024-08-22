Meet the Family: Harley Cohen, Franchise Owner

Introducing Harley Cohen, Franchise owner with Right at Home in North Dallas. Harley talks with Jenna Gonser, Franchise Development Director, about the importance of the support he has received from the Right at Home Corporate office and the other franchise owners. He highlights the responsiveness and commitment from the franchisor, as well as the value of the support, advice, guidance, and camaraderie he shares with the rest of the owner network in the franchise.

Previous Background

Harley Cohen owns Right at Home in North Dallas and opened his doors in January 2006. Prior to owning the franchise, Harley was in the airline industry for over 10 years, working in telecommunications and technology. He then transitioned to a financial planner for 4 years. He didn’t become involved in home care until he was 45 years old.

Why Right at Home?

Although he enjoyed working in various industries, Harley explains that he didn’t feel fulfilled, so in 2004/2005, he decided he wanted to do something meaningful. Harley wanted a business that wasn’t going to be replaced by technology and a career with longevity. Private caregivers had taken care of his grandmother over the years, and he still remembered their names. It was an important business that older adults needed. That experience led him to start researching franchise systems that took care of senior adults. Back in 2005, he was able to meet with Allen Hager, Right at Home’s founder, and he could tell that Alan and his team were in it for the right reasons. They weren’t trying to sell a franchise; they wanted to identify franchisees who cared about home care.

A Typical Day

Harley admits that a typical day is not having a typical day. He sets his priorities of what he needs to accomplish the next day, but in the end, he may get a new client, or there is a challenge that needs to be addressed. He does whatever he can do to support a healthy culture and support his team. Really, he does what it takes to fulfill the mission, which is to improve the quality of life for those we serve, not just for our clients, but our employees, and our office. It’s just so all-encompassing.

Most Valuable Support

As an independent business owner, Harley notes that the Corporate support has been nothing but exceptional. He says, “Since my first day, they’ve always been responsive. They’ve always been there when I needed them. They’ve always given me the tools I’ve needed. Most importantly, they can answer any questions I’ve had.” He adds, “And, of course, the support of all the owners is just amazing.” Harley discusses that there’s nothing more impactful than an owner talking to another owner anywhere in the US with Right at Home. They are in the same shoes as you, and their reputation is on the line. They want to do it the right way. He notes that he just made a call to an owner that morning to get his input. It is just so invaluable.

Advice to Prospective Franchisees

Harley’s main advice to a new owner is that they be willing to put their blood, sweat, and tears into the business. Do whatever it takes to make your business successful. And when you are having challenges, reach out to Corporate and other owners. Be committed.

