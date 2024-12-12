Meet the Family: Regi, Geetha and Nathan Mathews

When Regi and Geetha Mathews were exploring business opportunities together, Right at Home wasn’t initially at the top of their list.

“I had quit my job on Wall Street after 30 years and decided I wanted to do something on my own,” recalled Regi. “Someone had told me to look into Right at Home, and I had no idea what it was. It was a happy accident that we ended up buying a franchise.”

Once the Mathews’ started researching the company, they felt drawn to both the mission and the work.

“We were attracted to the idea of a business that helps people, especially since we cared for Geetha’s mother when she had brain cancer,” said Regi. “That experience helped us understand what kind of care the elderly really need.”

Feeling At Home

The more the couple researched Right at Home, the more interested they became in purchasing a franchise with them.

“We really connected with the Right at Home corporate office,” said Regi. “They were all very personable, very helpful, and were clearly all passionate about what they do.”

Attending Discovery Day, an invite-only in-person experience in Omaha with the corporate team as a final step in the Right at Home franchise discovery process, sealed the deal for the Mathews’.

“We left feeling like we were all very much on the same page,” Regi said. “We had researched other franchise businesses, but Right at Home checked all of our boxes.”

It also didn’t hurt that during their research process the Mathews’ discovered that home care is essentially a recession-proof business and is in an industry sector that continues to grow with each passing year.

“It was a no-brainer,” Regi said.

Launching Two Territories

Regi and Geetha purchased two territories as part of their Right at Home franchise in North Westchester, New York, in 2014, feeling confident about their business decision. And when they experienced challenges along the road to becoming licensed, they continued to feel confident, knowing that the Right at Home corporate office had their back at every step of the way.

“The licensing process took us two years, and Right at Home was there to support us the whole time,” Regi said. “In talking to people who work at other franchises, we realized it’s not typical to have that kind of support from a corporate office.”

By the time they were licensed, the business was booming, and they asked their son Nathan to join them in running the business. Although Nathan didn’t have any direct experience in home care–he graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science as a chemistry major and had taken a job at Unilever as a research analyst before graduation–he agreed to come on board.

“I’ve been instrumental in setting up all facets of IT, marketing initiatives, NYS DOH licenses ordinances, interactions with various Insurance companies, and supervising the operations of the agency,” said Nathan. “After a few years, I went back for my MBA with a specialization in Healthcare to focus our efforts on improving the life for those we serve.”

Growth is a Family Affair

Over the years, Regi has discovered that the business is “emotionally smart work,” since it requires you to interact with people at various touch points–from clients to caregivers to managing relationships with referral partners–and it sometimes requires a group effort to solve problems. Right at Home has performance groups exclusive to franchise owners who have been in business for at least a year, sharing best practices.

“The performance groups have been a great benefit to the business,” said Nathan. “A wide variety of knowledge is shared between all of the owners, which are from Right at Home franchises all across the country.”

“It only works because each group looks for people that bring different strengths and ideas to the table,” added Regi. “It’s a great way to figure out solutions to business problems because you know that someone else in the group has probably faced a similar situation and can weigh in on how to help you.”

“We really all hold each other accountable as a group to keep everyone moving forward in their business,” said Nathan.

With Nathan in a position to take over one day, Regi and Geetha feel confident about the future of their business. And, of course, the fact that they’re with Right at Home is a source of that confidence as well.

“Right at Home really believes that your success as a franchisee is their success,” said Regi. “And they really invest in every franchise owner.”

