Meet the Newest RAH Franchisees

When you decide to become a Right at Home franchise owner, you’re more than just a business owner; as a new franchisee, you’re inducted into a network of other franchise owners who will become your partners, advisors, and friends.

The most recent franchisees to join the Right at Home network have different backgrounds and work histories, but all share one thing in common: they have a strong desire to serve their communities in a meaningful way.

Let’s take a look at how some of the newest franchisees found themselves at Right at Home:

Pursuing a Second Career in Retirement

After spending 25 years in corporate leadership with a focus on technology and marketing, Nikhil Chauhan had a desire to find independence, financial freedom, and purpose-driven work.

“I chose Right at Home because of its unwavering commitment to compassionate, dignified care,” he said. “I did meticulous research on the industry…it was essential for me to understand the business landscape but also the purpose behind it.”

Nikhil’s research led him to Right at Home, which felt like the “perfect fit” for his values, especially since one of his objectives was to “make a meaningful impact on those in my community by providing compassionate care and upholding the highest standards of professionalism.”

Today, Nikhil oversees two Right at Home territories in East Bay, California, which spans three counties and 17 cities.

With 30 years of experience working in sales and marketing for HBO, Sandra Chiles decided to retire early and open a landscaping business with her then-husband. After the two divorced, Sandra was searching for a business opportunity she could pursue on her own.

“I have a good friend whose mom was having some health issues,” she said. “She had done some research, discovered Right at Home, and called to tell me she thought it would be a good opportunity for me. “

After spending some time doing her own research and talking to other franchisees in her area, she was inclined to agree with her friend.

“I got the feeling from Right at Home that they are committed to providing exceptional service to the client base, but also are committed to supporting the franchisees and making sure they get the proper foundation to build the business,” Sandra said. “If you don’t have a strong foundation, you’re not going to be able to build a successful business.”

Sandra purchased Right at Home in Southwest Fort Worth, Texas and is hoping to build a legacy business for her children and grandchildren.

Looking for an Investment with a Spouse

Although Derek Lantry had over 25 years of work experience in environmental consulting behind him when he became the co-owner of Right at Home Chicago, he wasn’t necessarily ready to retire. His wife has owned and operated that franchise since 2013 and had finally convinced Derek to join her and help build the business.

“I like to joke that Right at Home chose me,” he said. “As long as I can remember, being in service to others and caring for loved ones has been really important to me.”

With that in mind, Derek and his wife have worked hard to bring those values to their office and all of the clients they serve.

“We serve our clients, our caregivers, and our community with integrity, discipline, person-centered care, and fun–all of which is really in alignment with our values as a family.”

Despite these examples, you don’t need decades of work experience behind you to become a successful Right at Home franchise owner. April Mery had 15 years of work experience in the wine industry under her belt when she and her husband started looking for a business opportunity together.

“I got to travel the world, visit wineries everywhere, learn a lot, and do a lot,” she said. “It was fun. But my husband and I wanted to become entrepreneurs to build a future and a legacy for our family.”

The couple researched several franchise options in the health care industry, but Right at Home was the opportunity that most resonated with them.

“Right at Home really conveyed a true passion for what they do, and we fell in love with the people,” said April. “When you get to work with people that care about what they do, it translates, and we just felt right at home with them.”

April and her husband are now the proud owners of a Right at Home franchise in San Antonio, Texas, and she goes to work every day knowing that they are doing something meaningful.

“We wanted to do something good in the community so people can have peace of mind that their families and friends are well cared for as seniors.”

Choosing Their Own Path

Although she had found success working in the corporate world as an IT specialist, Harpreet Kaur left her job in 2022 to find her true calling.

“I wanted to rest and be thoughtful about my next move,” she said. “I wanted to pursue a business I could start on my own, and I really connected to the Right at Home mission, especially as my parents are aging, and I’m not able to serve them because they live in India.”

Harpreet purchased a Right at Home franchise in Corona, California to not only honor her parents, but to also bring happiness and peace of mind to those that her business serves.

Similarly, Peter Gahagan was also looking to serve his community when he was in talks to purchase an existing Right at Home franchise in North Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Having worked with small businesses leading up to his resale purchase, Peter was looking to invest in an opportunity that would also allow him to not only help his local community, but to also have the added built-in support of the franchise model.

“I loved the experience of running my own small businesses, and they all had been family owned,” said Peter. “It’s easy to think you have to do everything yourself, but with age I saw how much better it could have been with help. With the franchise model Right at Home uses, there’s a real partnership that I value so much more as I get older.”

Peter now owns Right at Home in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, which consists of two thriving territories.

Like Peter, Jobin Mathai saw the inherent value of buying into a franchise model, especially since he had come from the corporate side of the franchise world. Having spent time with both McDonald’s and Smoothie King, Jobin had unique insights into the benefits of becoming a franchisee.

“I spent time on both the corporate and franchise sides of the business, and I knew I wanted to stay within a franchise system when I opened my own business,” he said. “I have a passion to serve and also some personal experiences that led us to home health care.”

After doing some research and chatting with existing Right at Home franchise owners to get a better sense of their day-to-day operations, Jobin felt confident that Right at Home was the best opportunity out there for him and his wife.

“Once we met the entire team at Right at Home corporate, I felt good about the guidance and support they’d provide us with to become a successful franchise.”

Jobin and his wife purchased two Right at Home territories in South Dallas and have hit the ground running.

“We want to serve our community and our clients, build a great team, and leave behind a strong legacy for our kids,” he said.

When Right at Home is a Perfect Fit

While there’s no linear path to becoming a successful Right at Home franchise owner, it’s clear to see that once you’re here, you’re part of the family. Despite your work history and background, if you feel compelled to choose a career path that is personally fulfilling by serving others, then Right at Home is the perfect fit for you.