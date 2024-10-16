Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Josh Zeidman Joins President's Club in Riverside, CA

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Josh Zeidman is the owner of Minuteman Press in Riverside, CA since August of 2022. Josh spent five years working for startups as a director of operations before deciding to join the Minuteman Press family. He shares, “The owner of the shop was retiring. I was attracted to Minuteman Press for their presence and their industry knowledge. I've never been in printing before, so I wanted to make sure I worked with a brand that offered strong corporate support. And that’s what I got.”

Josh continues, “The support from my local RVP Dan Byers (Southern California) and the entire Minuteman Press team across the board has really helped me learn the industry and run this business. I have found that I love the printing industry and being an owner allows me the opportunity to service my customers and impact their own businesses in valuable ways.”

Two years later, Josh is proud to join the Minuteman Press President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2023. He says, “This was one of the goals I set on Day 1. It is a major achievement and came faster than I could have imagined. I love a challenge and this was my first major challenge. And now, we will set again a higher goal.”

Josh shares the following keys to his growth and success in such a short time:

“Be a one-stop shop – we simplify our customer’s lives

Find a way to ‘de-commoditize’ our commodity – we personalize, we uplift, we differentiate by being ourselves and by genuinely valuing our customers and their projects!

Never be satisfied – we hunt for new customers every day

Challenge the team to exceed what they think is possible – rising tides lift all ships

There are always ways to get more operationally sound – we are up almost 400% with the same number of team members!”

He adds, “Success is building relationships with our customers and growing those relationships through producing a great quality product and delivering on great customer service. Success is having a happy team. We're having fun. We're learning new things.”

Reflecting on the past two years as well as his success, Josh says, “I was never in printing but I was involved with commodities across various industries. I challenge myself to become the expert. I challenge myself to learn details of the process. Applying these skills from my previous career has really helped in addition to all of the support from Minuteman Press.”

Josh concludes, “I love the opportunity to keep growing from here. It’s also nice to be able to bring my kids to work and have that family time. My advice to others is to challenge yourself every day and never stop moving forward!”

Minuteman Press in Riverside, CA is located at 3505 Madison St., Suite B, Riverside, CA 92504. For more information, visit minuteman.com/riverside/

