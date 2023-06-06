Minuteman Press International Celebrates 50 Years in Business

Minuteman Press International continues to celebrate its remarkable 50-year journey from a single shop in Plainview, New York, to a global franchise network with no signs of slowing down.

Launched in 1973 as a quick printing operation specializing in fast turnaround one-color short-run orders, founder Roy Titus, alongside his son Bob Titus and childhood friends Jim Galasso and Dave Scadin, recognized early on the untapped potential of the printing industry, creating the first one-stop design, marketing and printing center.

"My Dad and I didn't work in the shop together, but he would come in and give us great ideas. He was really smart and did things like start our marketing program and add pickup and delivery as a service to our customer," reflects Bob Titus, CEO of Minuteman Press. "My Dad always told us to never say no to the customer. No matter what the customer wants, get it for them."

Minuteman Press International's path to becoming the No. 1 printing and marketing franchise is a testament to those innovative roots. The legacy brand, now with nearly 1,000 locations across five countries, has never wavered from its mission to fill a void and meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers—and franchisees.

Mike Jutt, Minuteman Press International's executive vice president and director of training, started with the company at age 19, working as a press operator in the original Farmingdale shop, which became the franchise prototype for Minuteman Press. Promoted to the director of training, Jutt created the first training program and became an integral part of the company's move into franchising in 1975.

"I credit the success of Minuteman Press as a franchise to leadership, hard work (long days and long weeks), treating the owners as true partners, caring and supporting our owners, and helping them achieve their success," says Mike Jutt. "Roy Titus said you need to treat people like you want to be treated. Roy preached it and practiced it, which was one of the biggest keys to our success as we grew and expanded the company."

A Future-Forward Industry Leader and Franchise Brand

Minuteman Press International remains the leader in the industry, empowering franchisees to thrive in their local markets as a one-stop business solution for all printing marketing and design needs.

As the world continues to embrace the digital revolution, Minuteman Press International has stayed at the forefront, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative solutions. Franchisees benefit from the company's state-of-the-art marketing and design software, enabling them to offer customized and personalized products that resonate with their customer's unique needs and create a steady stream of repeat and referral business.

"Minuteman Press today has evolved to be so much more than when we first started. We have developed and refined systems, policies, procedures, and a company with a long-standing culture of caring for our owners in five countries," Jutt adds. "With the diversity of products and the need for those products, the opportunity for entrepreneurs is incredible."

With a rich history of excellence and a proven track record as an unmatched franchise, Minuteman Press International has ambitious expansion plans, targeting new markets and welcoming aspiring entrepreneurs ready to join a turnkey business with a robust support system. The stage is set for an even brighter future built on a winning foundation.

"We simply love what we do, which is do everything we can to help our franchisees grow as they help their clients grow," says Nick Titus, president of Minuteman Press International. "Our entire staff, from our team at World HQ to the over 25 regional support teams, will continue to work hard and work together to support our owners."

Ready to join the franchise family and a dominating brand? Minuteman Press International has been named the No.1 printing and marketing franchise ranking by Entrepreneur Magazine for an impressive 32 years and 20 years straight. Learn more today when you visit minutemanpressfranchise.com.