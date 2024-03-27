Multi-Unit Golden Corral Franchisees Named IFA Franchisee of the Year

Golden Corral is happy to share that business partners Annette Payne and Jace Stickdorn, who own and operate nine Golden Corral locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan, were named 2024 Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA).

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote what the franchise business model can bring entrepreneurs. Payne and Stickdorn were selected as prime examples of the growth potential for restaurant operators within the franchise industry.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized as one of the IFA’s Franchisees of the Year,” said Payne, whose career journey with Golden Corral started in 2007. “Golden Corral has been an integral part of our professional journeys, and we hope to inspire others to take hold of franchising opportunities and create lasting business legacies for themselves.”

Payne and Stickdorn initially worked for Golden Corral as location managers and multi-unit directors, respectively. Their dynamic partnership flourished over the years, and in 2020, they took the momentous step to become business partners. Within three years, Stickdorn and Payne’s franchise ownership grew to nine Golden Corral locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan.

“Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream,” said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “We are proud to recognize Jace and Annette with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact.”

Golden Corral has been serving customers since 1973 and offering an attractive franchise opportunity since 1986. For entrepreneurs looking for a proven, family-oriented restaurant model, Golden Corral is not just a business opportunity – it’s a chance to build a lasting legacy in an exciting industry. Ideal franchise candidates, individually or with a partner, should have previous restaurant operations experience and a strong business acumen. At Golden Corral, franchise candidates are never alone, as the team is there to provide its franchisees with proven systems and operations support to help them be successful and grow their businesses.

For more information about franchising opportunities with Golden Corral, please visit goldencorral.com/franchise/ or connect with Joyce Bunn at jbunn@goldencorral.net to set up a time to speak by phone.