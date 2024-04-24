MY SALON Suite Offering Multi-Unit Opportunities to Help Entrepreneurs Diversify Their Investment Portfolios

MY SALON Suite, a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle, is targeting franchise development in markets across the United States. Amid rapid nationwide development, the brand is seeking qualified franchise prospects to help continue its growth trajectory through multi-unit franchise deals.

Multi-Unit Opportunities

MY SALON Suite utilizes a semi-absentee model that is ideal for multi-unit and multi-brand franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolio. Most owners only need to dedicate five to 10 hours a week, offering franchise owners the perfect opportunity to expand while focusing their attention on other areas.

“Offering diversified revenue streams and reduced dependence on the performance of a single location, multi-unit or multi-brand franchising can help mitigate risks and lead to higher overall profitability,” said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. “As franchisees increasingly look to multi-unit deals to expand their investments, MY SALON Suite offers a highly scalable business model in a rapidly growing sector.”

MY SALON Suite recently exhibited at the 2024 Multi-Unit Franchise Conference (MUFC). Touting a 93.5% average occupancy rate, 46.4% EBITA, and more than 325 open locations, and over 250 sold and unopened locations nationwide, MY SALON Suite executives and franchisees met with prospective multi-unit owners to showcase franchising opportunities with the brand.

Entering a New Industry

The beauty and personal care industry is projected to see incredible growth, with an estimated value of $670.43 billion by 2026. Joining a franchise within the beauty and personal care market can be a very strong addition to a franchise portfolio, and MY SALON Suite offers extensive brand recognition and support within the competitive landscape.

The salon suite business model is particularly appealing for entrepreneurs in high-demand industries, such as QSR, hospitality, and storage, to generate multiple streams of income without the need to oversee employees.

“MY SALON Suite allows me to grow my portfolio of businesses without having to hire, train and develop a staff,” said Chris Paret, who became a multi-unit MY SALON Suite franchisee after opening multiple restaurants. “The business model allows entrepreneurs in the restaurant space looking to diversify their portfolios to start a new business without the cost and margin pressures of too many variable costs. Once occupancy levels are reached, it creates a stable income stream.”

Get Started with MY SALON Suite

As MY SALON Suite continues its rapid nationwide growth, the brand is actively seeking franchise candidates with business experience and a passion for the industry. Existing multi-unit owners familiar with the franchise system are ideal candidates.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $823,344 – $2,241,800, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee on the first location– a savings of $25,000.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, contact Mark Jameson at mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679, or visit the MY SALON Suite franchising website.