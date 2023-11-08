Phenix Salon Suites Nears 400 Locations

World’s Fastest-Growing Salon Suite Brand Builds Momentum in 2023

Phenix Salon Suites, the world’s leading salon suite franchise, is cruising through 2023 with sweeping accomplishments, following nearly 40 openings and several multi-unit signed agreements. The brand’s expansion both domestically and abroad continues to amplify its industry reputation as the leading salon suite franchise.

The brand recently opened its second location in the U.K., trailblazing a new business model for lifestyle professionals across the pond. The salon suite business model was unknown in the country before Phenix’s entrance, with its first location in Manchester filling its occupancy within an impressive seven-month timeframe. The second location in Birmingham is already off to a promising start, and just the beginning of the brand’s growing international presence, with two additional leases already signed in Liverpool and Nottingham, U.K.

2023 has proved to be another successful year for the brand, garnering industry recognition

as well as continued growth with new and existing multi-unit franchisees. With over 375 locations open worldwide, the brand closed Q3 with agreements for 6 new locations – expanding their presence in key markets like Austin, Dayton, Ohio and Northern New Jersey. Also in the pipeline are eight newly signed leases to bring the award-winning salon suite to new markets.

“Interest in Phenix both internationally and domestically has only elevated through 2023,” said Brian Kelley, President and CEO of Phenix Salon Suites. “It’s a very exciting time for Phenix with a robust pipeline of over 450 locations open or in development. Our efforts are a testament to Phenix’s stellar business structure and talented and diverse franchise network, with existing owners continuing to expand their already extensive portfolio with us. We can’t wait to continue welcoming in salon professionals throughout our locations and are excited for what’s to come in 2024.”

Garnering industry recognition from reputable publications like Entrepreneur Magazine, the brand’s wide array of accolades only continued to grow in 2023, including ranking #58 on Entrepreneur’s 2023 Franchise 500 list, ranking #1 out of all Salon Suite franchises, placing on the magazine’s 2023 Top 150 Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, as well as ranking on the 2023 “Fastest Growing Franchises” list. Additionally, the brand was recognized on Franchise Times Top 400 list, rising 54 spots over last year.

Phenix Salon Suites was one of the first salon suite concepts to offer luxurious, spacious suites for independent salon and lifestyle professionals to rent on a month-to-month basis and become their own boss. The suites are equipped with upscale amenities including a styling chair, shampoo chair, two cabinets, a hairdryer and a shampoo bowl. The salon essentials are designed to meet each professional’s basic needs while providing them the opportunity to customize their suites, set their own hours, and operate their businesses as sole proprietors.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience, and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $300,000 or more. Financing is available through our lending partners.