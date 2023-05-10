Phenix Salon Suites Recession-Resilient Model Attracts Multi-Brand & Multi-Unit Operators

World’s Leading Salon Suite Brand Garners Attention from Esteemed Operators to Drive Expansion

Fresh off an active first quarter, Phenix Salon Suites, the nation’s #1 salon suite franchise turned international trailblazer, is celebrating monumental brand milestones as a growing number of operators look to diversify with recession-resilient concepts.

Following the trend are the brand’s newest franchise partners, Kenny and Jeni Schultz, who executed a multi-unit development agreement to bring three units to Minnesota. With strategic development efforts in the Midwest underway, the Schultz’s are tapping into a scalable business venture with proven brand power and longevity.

Further development is also taking place in Ohio and Pennsylvania, where a Phenix operating group is set to develop five units. The group already operates multiple units of a large restaurant franchise and was attracted to the brand’s semi-absentee model and ease of operations.

In the health and beauty space, salon services have always been in great demand, even in times of economic instability. Over the last three years, Phenix Salon Suites has continued to pioneer growth, celebrating several notable brand milestones, including their 350th location, expansion internationally and recognition as one of the fastest growing franchises in for nine years running.

“The interest in Phenix has only continued to grow in recent years,” said Brian Kelley, president and CEO of Phenix Salon Suites. “We’re thrilled with both the expansion and the pace of development we’ve been able to maintain so far, and we’re confident this will continue to be the case as we open more locations. Our consistent and continuous expansion efforts are a testament to Phenix’s stellar business model and talented franchise system.”

For multi-unit operators, Phenix Salon Suites offers a robust addition to any portfolio. A salon suite franchise concept like Phenix Salon Suites maximizes profits with a simple revenue stream. Franchise owners simply collect rent from tenants without the overhead of staffing or inventory, something rattling most industries today.

On the heels of domestic development, the brand is also making great strides aboard since launching its first location in the United Kingdom last year. A new lease was recently signed in Birmingham, England, bringing the second of 75 Phenix Salon Suites to open throughout the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland.

Phenix Salon Suites was one of the first salon suite concepts to offer luxurious, spacious suites for independent salon and lifestyle professionals to rent on a month-to-month basis and become their own boss. The suites are equipped with upscale amenities including a styling chair, shampoo chair, two cabinets, a hairdryer and a shampoo bowl that hooks directly onto the sink. The salon essentials are designed to meet each professional’s basic needs while providing them the opportunity to customize their suites, set their own hours, and operate their businesses as sole proprietors.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience, and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $300,000 or more. Financing is available through our lending partners.

To learn more about Phenix Salon Suites and its franchise opportunities, visit phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com.