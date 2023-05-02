Phenix Salon Suites Rising as a Hot Investment Opportunity

Celebrating the opening of its 350th location, ramping up for additional international growth, and giving the brand a well-timed and strategic rebrand, are all part of the excitement going on right now at Phenix Salon Suites. The California-based franchise brand is the nation’s leading salon suite licensing concept that offers salon professionals the chance to operate their own business. The brand is in growth mode and looking for qualified franchisee partners.

“Phenix has been able to achieve such a consistent and high level of location openings because of our commitment to innovating wherever possible,” said Phenix Salon Suites President & CEO, Brian Kelley. “One of the ways we’ve done this is through utilizing technology to see where lifestyle professionals live and operate, and choosing to open locations nearby. This not only helps attract franchisees, but also keeps their suites full and thriving.”

Phenix Salon Suites made its mark as one of the first salon suite concepts to offer luxurious, spacious suites for independent lifestyle professionals to license on a month-to-month basis and allowing them to become their own boss. The suites are equipped with upscale amenities and salon essentials and are designed to meet each professional’s basic needs while providing them the opportunity to customize their suites, set their own hours, and operate their businesses as sole proprietors.

In the first months of 2023, Phenix Salon Suites has opened 10 new locations. More domestic openings will follow this year, said Kelley, all with valued operators that are committed to bringing the concept to more markets than ever before. The brand also signed a number of multi-unit agreements including a 3-pack in Minnesota and 5-pack with an existing restaurant franchisee to develop in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The big milestone so far in 2023 is the opening of the 350th salon suite location in Houston in April, marking the Lone Star state’s 36th location.

But Phenix Salon Suites’ domestic growth is only part of the company’s development plans. Phenix announced a series of impressive international developments in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, with more than 80 locations under development in international markets. The brand is also having conversations with operators in Toronto and Japan.

“From signing yet another international lease in Birmingham, UK to our 350th opening, to being featured on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Phenix has hit amazing strides in the first quarter of 2023,” said Kelley. “I’m extremely confident that this momentum will only fuel even more growth over the coming months.”

Alongside all this growth activity, Phenix Salon Suites recognized the importance of giving the brand image a boost with a small brand “refresh” that’s currently underway. It includes adding a touch of boldness by introducing the color of red into its branding. The brand’s signature colors will soon consist of red, black, and white. Meanwhile the brand’s clear and concise logo will continue to represent the heart of the brand with its modern lines and new sleek black color. The rebrand will be fully introduced soon along with the roll out of a new website.

With accolades like being named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list as the nation’s #1 salon suite franchise, there’s no better time to consider franchising with Phenix.

If the momentum of Phenix Salon Suites’ expansion piques your interest, you can find out more about its franchise opportunities by visiting phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com.