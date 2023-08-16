Phenix Salon Suites Sparks Global Demand Among Lifestyle Professionals

World’s Fastest-Growing Salon Suite Brand Celebrates Extensive Momentum Through First Half of Year

Phenix Salon Suites, the world’s leading salon suite franchise, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand from lifestyle professionals as the brand continues its rapid expansion. From its 360th opening to new locations expected both domestically and abroad, Phenix Salon Suites is pushing forward with positive growth momentum into the second half of 2023.

On an international scale, the brand is fast tracking the opening of its second U.K. location in Birmingham. As part of a 75-unit development agreement led by an established multi-brand operating group and UK/Europe Managing Director John Gillespie, this opening comes on the heels of monumental success at the brand’s Manchester location. Additional global development is also underway in Canada, Sweden, Spain and Ireland.

“Birmingham has a renowned reputation for its vibrant mix of hair, beauty and wellness professionals and we’re thrilled to be building on the phenomenal success of our Manchester site and offering something exceptional within this incredible city,” said Gillespie. “We understand the challenges hair and beauty professionals face in today’s market and the new site will offer more than 30 individuals with a unique opportunity to own and design their space in a professional setting.”

The demand from lifestyle professionals has never been greater. According to the brand's 2022 FDD (Franchise Disclosure Document), the top 50% of Phenix locations reporting achieved an astonishing 98.9% occupancy rate. As a result, existing franchisees are enthusiastically expanding their investments by adding more units.

One franchisee dedicated to bolstering their portfolio is multi-unit operator Milad Demetry. When his Lakewood, California location reached capacity with a growing waitlist from lifestyle professionals, Demetry capitalized on the opportunity and developed an entirely new location in the shopping center next door. This expansion not only allows him to accommodate the overwhelming demand locally, but also showcases the immense potential for growth and success within the franchise system.

“With my first location in Lakewood having been at full occupancy since opening and a lengthy waitlist, I identified that demand and wanted to continue to meet the needs of lifestyle professionals in the community,” said Demetry. “From the start of my ownership journey with Phenix, I’ve always seen the benefit of the salon suite model with the unique opportunity it provides for lifestyle professionals to become entrepreneurs themselves.”

Phenix Salon Suites was one of the first salon suite concepts to offer luxurious, spacious suites for independent salon and lifestyle professionals to rent on a month-to-month basis and become their own boss. Built by salon expert Gina Rivera, a hairstylist for more than 25 years, she sought to create a model that provided salon professionals with the opportunity to be their own boss at a fraction of the price of opening a full-scale salon.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees are well-capitalized with the working knowledge of commercial real estate and general business experience.