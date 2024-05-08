Phenix Salon Suites Unveils Lucrative Referral Program for Real Estate Operators 

Property Management Owners Can Earn $10k by Referring Qualified Candidates

Phenix Salon Suites, a global leader in the salon suite franchise industry, has unveiled its newest initiative—a lucrative referral bonus of $10,000 for property management owners who refer qualified tenants to sign a franchise agreement. As the brand charts its course of expansion into both domestic and international markets, this program offers an enticing opportunity for corporate real estate operators to harness the potential of their properties and tenants through Phenix's proven pathway to success.

With an extensive network of over 385 locations worldwide, Phenix stands out as a premier salon suite franchise, revolutionizing the industry with its unique semi-absentee model. Catering to Lifestyle Professionals, Phenix Salon Suites serves as an essential destination, attracting between 4,000 – 7,000 monthly customers. Notably, the brand boasts an impressive 98% average occupancy rate for the top 50% of locations. *

This flexibility and profitability of the salon suites concept makes it an ideal addition to any real estate portfolio. Alex Bello, a multi-unit operator in Florida and former restaurant franchisee, attests to the benefits of Phenix: “Investing with Phenix was a simple decision given its operational similarities to managing my real estate properties. The salon suite model offers entrepreneurs flexibility, and Phenix already has the puzzle put together for franchisees,” said Bello.

Phenix’s recession-resilient salon suite concept has consistently earned success in markets worldwide. The brand’s tenure is strongly supported by numerous openings in the last month in hot markets, including New Jersey, Texas, Florida, New York, and California.

Amid the domestic development, Phenix Salon Suites was the first salon suites franchise to expand into Europe with successful locations open throughout the U.K. and licenses sold in Sweden. The brand welcomed its latest location in Nottingham U.K. earlier this month, with another opening in Liverpool expected in May. Additional salon suite franchise sales in Sweden, Spain, and Australia are in various stages of development.

“The brand’s continued growth is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our corporate team and our incredible franchisee network. Our expansion reflects the great potential of our highly successful salon suite franchise model and the demand from customers and Lifestyle Professionals worldwide,” said Brian Kelley, President & CEO at Phenix Salon Suites.

Kelley, who joined the brand in 2019, brings a wealth of experience from the restaurant industry, where he witnessed firsthand the demanding nature of long hours and high operational requirements for franchisee operators. Recognizing the need for a more balanced approach, Kelley advocates for restaurant franchise veterans and similar occupations to enjoy the benefits of reduced time commitments. Multi-unit restaurant operators typically have excellent transferrable skills in real estate, construction, and local marketing so the transition is virtually seamless. Similarly, Southern California-based franchise owner, Nina Hoque, followed other restaurant operators by recently signing for two units with Phenix Salon Suites, diversifying and building on her portfolio of national QSR brands with the semi-absentee concept.

The most successful Phenix franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $300,000 or more To learn more about franchising opportunities and the franchisee referral program, fill out a franchise inquiry form and the development team will be in touch.

*According to the 2023 franchise disclosure document