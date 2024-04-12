PIRTEK USA Ranked Alongside Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame

Global, On-site, and Retail Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Continues Top Franchise Streak

PIRTEK USA, a global on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, secured its 26th consecutive year on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® Hall of Fame list. This recognition builds upon PIRTEK's impressive collection of recent accolades, including ranking among the Top 50 and Top 200 Franchises for Franchisee Satisfaction according to Franchise Business Review and securing the #7 spot on FranchiseDirect’s Top 100 Global Franchises 2023 ranking.

The Franchise 500® Hall of Fame is a prestigious designation reserved for franchise brands that have maintained a consistent and high-ranking presence on the Franchise 500® list over an extended period. PIRTEK joins a select group of franchises that have demonstrated long-term success and leadership in their respective industries.

Earning a place in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame is an honor, but it's truly the success of our franchisees that makes this recognition so meaningful," said Kim Gubera, Chief Executive Officer for PIRTEK USA. "Our commitment goes beyond simply offering franchise opportunities; we are dedicated to empowering and supporting our franchisees throughout their entrepreneurial journeys. These rankings serve as a constant reminder to franchise responsibly and strive for excellence.”

In 2023, the brand ranked #94 on the Franchise 500® list, signed 31 new franchises and celebrated the expansion of 14 existing locations, now boasting 147 total locations nationwide. PIRTEK USA prioritizes minimizing customer downtime with its industry-leading response times, often getting customers back up and running within an hour thanks to their 24/7 on-site service.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who put customer service at the forefront of their mission, and it welcomes driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. Franchisees can expect onsite classroom and hands-on training, ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

The only industrial franchise brand of its kind in the United States, PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services through its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK team members are available 24/7/365 to provide on-site emergency replacement of hydraulic and industrial hoses, thanks to the company’s specially equipped Mobile Service Vehicles.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit pirtekusafranchise.com/.

About PIRTEK USA

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 23 countries around the world, with more than 100 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE’LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit pirtekusa.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.