PIRTEK USA Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur and FranchiseDirect

PIRTEK USA, a global on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, has been recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top franchise systems, ranking at #94 on a list of 500. In the brand’s 26th year of franchising, this is its 26th ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, adding to its current success of two awards from Franchise Business Review for Top 50 and Top 200 Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction and claiming #7 out of 100 on FranchiseDirect’s Top Global Franchises 2023 ranking.

In 2023, PIRTEK USA finalized 31 franchise agreements and 14 expansions, leading to 141 open locations. PIRTEK USA takes pride in its commitment to meet customers’ needs promptly and efficiently. The company's remarkable turnaround time is attributed to its round-the-clock on-site services for hydraulic and industrial hoses, often facilitating customers to resume operations within an hour.

"Earning a place within Entrepreneur and FranchiseDirect’s top franchises is an ongoing affirmation of the commitment and effort by the entire PIRTEK USA team,” said Nick Ridgway, Director of Franchise Development. “Our dedication extends beyond providing outstanding business prospects; we are also devoted to assisting franchisees in their entrepreneurial journey. These rankings motivate us to deliver excellence in franchising consistently.”

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who put customer service at the forefront of their mission, and it welcomes driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. An initial investment for PIRTEK ranges from $211,400 - $610,300. Franchisees can expect onsite classroom and hands-on training, ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

The only industrial franchise brand of its kind in the United States, PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services through its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK team members are available 24/7/365 to provide on-site emergency replacement of hydraulic and industrial hoses, thanks to the company’s specially equipped Mobile Service Vehicles.

