PuroClean Successes Motivate Franchise Owners at National Convention

PuroClean’s recent annual convention not only brought together the franchise owner network, but also rejuvenated the passion within the group. Celebrating successes and outstanding performance, providing inspiration and networking opportunities, fostering learning and development, and announcing new initiatives, the brand’s national convention was a clear catalyst for motivation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of our 2024 Convention,” said Steve White, President & COO of PuroClean. “The general sessions, awards banquet, and networking events were phenomenal, creating an energetic and positive environment for all. The opportunity to share knowledge, engage with peers, and support one another has truly made this event memorable, and we sincerely thank everyone who participated and contributed to this year’s success.”

A leading property restoration company in North America, PuroClean and its franchise owners provide property damage restoration services throughout the United States and Canada. The PuroClean business model allows franchise owners to contribute to their communities during times of need.

This year’s Rainmaker Award was presented to Charleston, SC PuroClean Franchise Owner Dawn Erickson during the convention. Each year, the award is given to a franchise owner who has gone above and beyond to achieve success within the network while dedicating themself to the success of others and their community. Erickson said the award’s recognition is special to her because it comes directly from her peers who understand the challenges and triumphs PuroClean franchise owners experience in the property restoration industry.

“When I reflect on what it means to be a Rainmaker, I'm reminded of the countless individuals within our franchise family who have inspired and supported me along this journey,” Erickson said. “As a franchise network, so many of our franchisees also embody the spirit of the Rainmaker, working hand in hand to create a brighter, more prosperous future for us all.”

During the convention, PuroClean also announced that the brand’s headquarters had recently secured and would soon be releasing additional insurance-driven national partner work contracts, which will assist franchise owners in increasing profitability in coming months.

Founded in 2001 and known as the “Paramedics of Property Damage®,” PuroClean provides fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers. The brand has a comprehensive network of more than 400 franchise offices across North America.

For more information about PuroClean franchising opportunities, visit PuroCleanFranchise.com or call 800-351-2282.