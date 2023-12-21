Right at Home Eyes More Growth with Strategic Expansion

Right at Home continues to unlock success, strategically expanding its finely tuned blueprint with passionate entrepreneurs ready to soar in the booming home care industry.

With 700-plus locations across the U.S. and five other countries, Right at Home's growth in 2023 has been impressive. The Omaha, Nebraska-based best-in-class in-home care brand has reached its goal of 24 units sold by year-end, with more expansion in store for 2024.

"We are seeking passionate individuals who aren't just looking for a business to make a living," said Jennifer Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to positively impact their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone we serve."

Understanding Market Dynamics

Right at Home stands as a beacon of franchise success in the ever-expanding landscape of health care, where personalized and compassionate services are paramount. The proven brand remains sharply focused on strategically meeting the nationwide demand for quality in-home care services as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years.

Behind the scenes, Right at Home has the path to expansion down to a science, geo-targeting prime territories ripe for best-in-class franchise success. Among them:

Buffalo, New York

Gainesville, Florida

San Antonio, Amarillo, and Corpus Christi, Texas

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Rockford, Illinois

Seattle, Washington

Muskegon, Michigan

Right at Home Leads the Caring Way

Founded in 1995, Right at Home has mastered the art of providing exceptional in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently, shining as a rewarding employment opportunity—and it shows.

For six consecutive years, Right at Home has clinched the nation's top spot, recognized for having the highest number of local franchise offices to receive "Caring Stars" awards based on reviews and ratings from clients and their families.

Caring Stars is an annual awards program by Caring.com, a resource for families seeking in-home care for their aging loved ones. Based on consumer ratings and reviews, the Caring Stars list features the best senior care agencies in the United States. Of the 432 senior care agencies receiving the 2024 Caring Star award, 170 are Right at Home agencies.

The Caring.com list also highlights those companies honored as "Caring Super Stars" of 2024. These agencies received the Caring Star award for 2024 and two or more years since 2017. There are 152 Right at Home agencies that earned the 2024 Caring Super Star award.

"The Right at Home franchisor team is proud to learn of the numerous locally owned franchise offices named to the Caring Stars list for 2024," said Right at Home President and CEO Margaret Haynes. "These local offices represent the Right at Home brand in their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to older adults in their communities. The caregivers and staff of the local offices positively impact the lives of the people they serve every day, and it's evident in the feedback they have received. The Caring Star awards honor the hard work and dedication of these incredible Right at Home offices, and I'm thrilled they have been recognized."

Ready to make a difference in your community and provide much-needed care and peace of mind for the clients you serve? Get started today when you head to rightathomefranchise.com.