Right at Home Eyes More Purpose-Driven Franchise Growth

Right at Home is off to a fast start in 2023 with a flurry of new franchise agreements and plans for more growth as one of the world’s largest in-home healthcare franchises.

If you’re seeking a purpose-driven opportunity to make a difference in your community, here are three reasons why investing in a Right at Home franchise today is a smart business move for your future.

1. Growth-Focused Franchise Model

Partnering with a franchise in growth mode means there is a greater potential for franchise owners to achieve their own profitability and success.

Right at Home, with over 700 locations in seven countries, continues to prove its mettle as a winning brand uniquely poised to meet the exploding demand for senior care services.

With plans to add 24 new territories in 2023, Right at Home’s bullish position follows a stellar 2022 that included the opening of 25 new locations, 18 signed franchise agreements, and expansion into eight new markets, including Grand Rapids, Michigan; Waterford, Ohio; Peoria, Illinois; Augusta and Portland, Maine; The Hills, South Dakota; Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Lakeland, Florida.

“I have never felt better about the ways we are getting the word out about the Right at Home franchise opportunity,” says Jen Chaney, Right at Home’s vice president of franchise development. “Our growth is coming from new and existing owners seeking to build on our incredible momentum. To date, we have had an incredibly high number of referrals from existing franchise owners. This speaks volumes about the level of franchisee satisfaction.”

In the first few months of 2023, Right at Home has inked 12 franchise agreements with both existing franchise partners excited about the future and new franchisees set to make their mark with the leading brand in Arizona, Connecticut, and Florida, just to name a few.

2. A Best-in-Class Brand that Franchisees Love to Own

When researching a franchise, it’s imperative to do your homework to gauge franchisee satisfaction. Happy franchise owners tell the story at Right at Home.

“I can confidently say that the Right at Home corporate team will move heaven and earth to ensure our franchise owners are properly supported,” Chaney says. “For over two decades, we have scored incredibly high on training and support, culture and relationships, leadership, and overall general satisfaction with our franchise system. Having happy franchisees means we’re doing something right.“

In 2022 alone, Right at Home was recognized as a Franchise Business Review (FBR) Top 200 Franchise, Most Innovative Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise, Top Recession-Proof Franchise, and Top Franchise for Veterans. Right at Home was also inducted into FBR’s Hall of Fame—an honor reserved for brands with consistently high franchisee satisfaction rates.

And that’s not all. Right at Home has earned numerous nods to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, recognizing the brand’s financial strength and stability, unit growth, and brand power. Entrepreneur also recognized Right at Home as a Fastest-Growing Franchise, a Top Global Franchise, a Top Franchise for Veterans, and a Top Franchise for Less Than $100,000.

3. Maximizing Profits in a Surging Market

As the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country that experts say will only grow.

Roughly 80.8 million residents living in the U.S. are projected to be 65 and older by 2040, more than double the number in 2000, according to a report from the Administration on Aging.

Franchise owners can count on a partner dedicated to their sustained success every step of the way.

“Our Business Performance Coaches ensure our franchise owners set goals and work hard to accomplish them. It’s imperative to consistently watch the vitals of your business,” Chaney says. “Tracking those key performance indicators (KPIs) is necessary to any franchise owner’s growth. What’s working? What’s not? Without continually tracking and assessing the business metrics, you’ll find yourself spinning your wheels. Knowing exactly what’s going on in your business, and having a stellar team supporting you, fosters an environment for financial growth.”

A Bright Future

Built on a solid foundation of trust and delivering the highest level of compassionate care, Right at Home has been helping seniors and adults with disabilities live safely and comfortably at home for over 26 years. With more territories waiting for franchisees to serve people in need, there’s never been a better time to be a Right at Home franchise owner.

Ready to expand with a top, global brand where franchisees feel like family? Head to rightathomefranchise.com today.