Right at Home Eyes New Horizons for Compassionate Care

Leading senior care franchise Right at Home is firing on all cylinders as the brand looks to expand its reach–and provide high-quality peace of mind—to families in new markets nationwide.

As one of the world’s largest in-home care providers, Right at Home continues to fuel ambitious growth on the path to adding 24 new territories in 2023. In recent months, the Omaha, Nebraska-based franchise has celebrated 16 signings to expand, with new and existing franchise owners bullish on the future of the brand.

Right at Home, with over 700 locations across seven countries, seeks to widen its footprint, tapping into unmet demand for the brand’s premier services in strategic markets like San Antonio, Seattle, Rockford, Illinois, and Muskegon, Michigan.

“Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners,” said Jennifer Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development. “We are seeking passionate individuals who aren’t just looking for a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone that we serve.”

Right at Home: The In-Home Care Expert

With over 28 years of professional essential care experience, Right at Home has a rich history of innovation, stellar customer satisfaction rates, and award-winning expertise in supporting seniors and adults with disabilities who want to age in place.

Alongside franchise growth, the brand remains dedicated to cultivating value with a corporate-owned expansion strategy that continues to enhance the relationship with its franchisees and opens the door for further innovation.

“Facing the same challenges on a day-to-day basis gives us a ton of perspective on trends and opportunities in the industry,” shared Brady Schwab, Right at Home’s chief growth officer on the Home Health Care podcast Disrupt. “It creates an opportunity for us to say, ‘We’re in the business, too. We understand it; we’re in it together.’ We can share best practices for multi-unit franchisees as well, because we have that perspective of operating multiple locations and feel that we can feed that back into the system as a best practice.”

The Future of Care

Right at Home’s winning blueprint for franchise success has enabled the brand to showcase its competitive, resilient edge. The franchise survived the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and emerged more robust than ever—exceeding growth goals by 40%.

Franchisees can count on comprehensive support at every turn dedicated to ensuring sustained success while nurturing a passion for improving their clients’ quality of life. Every franchisee can count on a team of support, including a Right Start Coach, online marketing help, and access to other franchise owners in your region.

For Right at Home franchise owner Chrisy Heiss, who opened the doors of her mid-Ohio Valley franchise in 2022, a vibrant franchise family and system of readily available support has proven invaluable.

“There’s so much more to it than just opening up your doors and providing care to your clients,” Heiss said. “Having a network of people at your disposal who have been through it all is extremely helpful.”

With the demand for quality in-home care services surging as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, the future shines even brighter for Right at Home.

Ready to start your journey to success with meaningful entrepreneurship? Get started today when you visit rightathomefranchise.com.