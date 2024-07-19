Right at Home Franchise Exceeding Caregiver Hiring Goals

Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise with 700-plus locations across the U.S. and five other countries, began the year with plans for its local offices to hire 26,000 caregivers in 2024 to address the growing demand for quality in-home care. With over 15,000 caregivers already hired throughout the system to work at franchise locations nationwide, Right at Home is pacing ahead of its midyear goal.

The brand’s commitment to fostering an attractive company culture is one of the key contributors to this success. Its recent certification as a Great Place To Work® by Great Place To Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights only lends more credence to this fact.

“The Right at Home business owners throughout the United States care about their employees, clients, and the services they’re providing,” said Nikki Holles, Right at Home’s Vice President of People Strategy. “These owners live in their communities, hire people in their communities, and serve people in their communities. They do this because it is meaningful work, and they pass that care down to the employees and caregivers who work for them.”

“This approach is part of what makes the experience so good for everybody, and it’s actually one of the metrics we’re measuring on an ongoing basis,” Holles said. “We’re looking at the client’s satisfaction with the match of the caregiver and the care they’re receiving, and we’re looking at it from the caregiver’s perspective—are they satisfied with the match and fulfilled by the time they spend with clients?”

Right at Home has built an intentional recruitment and hiring process at the corporate level, helping franchisees meet potential caregivers where they are and approach the hiring process more holistically.

“We, as a brand, have been very intentional about recognizing what’s in it for the applicant,” Holles said. “The employee experience starts with the application experience. We care about the applicant’s experience, between filling out the job application, completing their new-hire onboarding, and beginning to work. We’re very intentional about making it as easy as possible for the caregiver.”

Right at Home’s mission is to improve the lives of everyone it serves by matching the right caregivers and services with each client and family, working to find the right approach to ensure peace of mind.

If you are interested in reading about other Right at Home awards and honors: visit us at In the News.