Right at Home Thrives in Success, Forges Path to Greater Growth 

Right at Home continues to solidify its place as a world-leading in-home care franchise.

The highly awarded Omaha, Nebraska-based brand is coming off another stellar year of performance, primed for more strategic growth in 2024 with a franchise system brimming with happy franchisees.

In 2023, Right at Home expanded by opening 24 territories. Out of those new deals, 10 were inked by existing franchisees, and an additional five franchise agreements were signed by people joining Right at Home based on the referral of existing owners.

“Twenty-four territories sold in 2023 is a pretty significant number based on our tenure,” said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development at Right at Home. “We’ve been around for over 25 years, and it speaks volumes that existing franchise owners are expanding and referring people to join the system because they just love what they do that much.”

And that’s not all. Along with extraordinary franchise performance and a robust franchise system, the brand continues to shine on the industry stage, scooping up nearly a dozen industry awards, celebrating its culture, longevity, recession resistance, and accessibility to multiple interest groups. (and link to the awards page) Among them:

Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises-Culture, Top Franchises- Recession-Proof, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Franchises, and 10 Years Hall of Fame awards.

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000, Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists.

Secured the No. 100 spot on Franchise Times’ Top 400 ranking.

Another Monumental Year Underway

Building on these successes, Right at Home is set for another great year in 2024, looking to replicate—or exceed— last year’s development numbers.

“When our franchisees are going through the validation process, that’s the part that solidifies the deal because they’re so excited about the feedback they receive from existing franchise owners,” Chaney said. “It’s a slam dunk. Our franchise owners really shine through during the validation part of the process, and there’s nothing more meaningful than a franchisee expressing just how in love they are with what they do, the amount of support they receive, and the fact that they would happily go through the entire process again.”

With a notable footprint of over 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries, Right at Home remains growth-ready to meet the demand for safe aging in place and in-home companionship, personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently.

“People are going to continue to age, and we’re really just scratching the surface on the beginning stages of the baby boomer generation’s aging, Chaney said. We have over 300 territories left to sell, and all of those territories have a ton of seniors in them who need care. The opportunity is most definitely still there for people who want to join the Right at Home system.”

Right at Home’s bullish plans include the addition of 24 new territories by year-end 2024, geo-targeting select markets in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota, Washington, and Oregon.

