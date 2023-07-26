Salata Salad Kitchen Welcomes Increased Interest from Multi-Unit Operators Amid Stellar Sales Year

Salata Salad Kitchen, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen that invites guests to create meals that fit their lifestyle, is celebrating impressive growth momentum through the first half of 2023. Between new innovative menu offerings, increased sales, recent openings and multi-unit signed agreements, Salata is in a new phase of expansion, all of which coincides with the appointment of the brand’s new president, Michele Maerz.

The brand kicked off the year with numerous openings including West Plano, Magnolia, Denton and Lake Highlands, all of which are in its home state of Texas. In addition to openings, four Salata locations in San Antonio and Frisco, Texas were recently refreshed with a completely new look and feel. These restaurants now match the same ambiance guests associate with our menu and ingredients while enhancing technology and convenience with an online ordering pickup station.

Salata’s momentum doesn’t stop at just openings as the brand also welcomed new franchisees through a number of multi-unit signed agreements, totaling 12 units across four markets. The brand signed a three-unit agreement to develop further in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Midlothian, DeSoto and Waxahachie and another three-unit deal in Lubbock, Texas. Additionally, Salata is enhancing its growth in Georgia with a three-unit agreement in Hapeville, growing its existing presence in the state with 10 open locations. Lastly, the brand has set its sights on Florida expansion after signing a three-unit agreement for the Panhandle region, which will welcome its first location in the sunshine state.

Other milestones for the nation’s leading built-to-order salad kitchen include ranking on the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and an impressive AUV of $1.3 million. In addition to this, year-over-year sales increased by 9.25% -- maintaining an upward trend in sales numbers for Salata locations. This positive momentum has continued to increase the brand’s systemwide sales for the year. In fact, Salata is on track to have its best sales year to date with May being its highest grossing month since its inception.

Salata has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements. The brand has introduced multiple restaurant design options to meet guests where they are. These new restaurant builds focus on online ordering pick-up to adapt to the fast-casual industry’s major shift toward off-site dining with some builds now also including walk-up windows or drive-thru pickup windows.