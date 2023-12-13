Salata's Salad Sensation Sprouts in New Markets and Retail Aisles

As the New Year unfolds, bringing with it a surge in healthy resolutions, Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen, is strategically capitalizing on this growing trend. Wrapping up yet another remarkable year of development, the brand has successfully extended its reach from its Texas roots to key growth markets in Georgia and North Carolina.

Salata's expansion is not only geographic but also involves fostering growth with existing operators. Notably, Michael Mina, Salata's inaugural Dallas franchisee, has been an instrumental figure in the brand's journey. Starting with his original location in Preston Center in the Park Cities, Mina is now set to open his fourth Salata restaurant in Frisco, Texas, in early 2024.

Michele Maerz, Salata's President, acknowledges Mina's unwavering dedication, stating, "Michael has been a driving force for our brand since the beginning, embodying our mission and values wholeheartedly. We are thrilled to have him lead our continued expansion in Frisco."

Looking ahead, Salata is gearing up for an ambitious year with 20 new restaurants slated to open in 2024, bringing the brand closer to its monumental 100th restaurant milestone. This growth is underpinned by Salata's best sales year to date, reflecting the increasing customer demand in the packaged salad market, projected to grow by nearly 8.5% annually through 2030, according to The Brainy Insights.

In addition to its restaurant expansion, Salata has ventured into the direct-to-consumer space by offering its popular bottled dressings at select H.E.B grocery stores in Texas. These dressings, including flavors such as Buttermilk Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Ginger Lime Vinaigrette, are produced in partnership with Grow Food Packing.

Maerz emphasizes the importance of the house-made dressings, stating, "Our dressings are the heart of our salads at Salata. Our promise is to create made-from-scratch recipes that highlight our quality, uniqueness, and fresh flavors. We're excited about our partnership with Grow Food Packing, making it possible for everyone to enjoy these flavors at home."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Salata offers a diverse range of built-to-order salads and wraps, complemented by soups, teas, and lemonades. With over 50 fresh toppings, including fruits, vegetables, and proteins prepared in-house daily, and house-made salad dressings, Salata has cultivated a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for every lifestyle.

For those interested in franchising opportunities and available markets, more information can be found at Salata Franchise.