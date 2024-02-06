Sanskar Patel Goes From Cinema Screens to Scoops of Success with Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Sanskar Patel's journey from managing a cinema in his native India to scooping up success with Bruster's Real Ice Cream in Atlanta is a testament to the power of pursuing a passion and finding the right fit. With two thriving locations and plans for expansion, Patel's story is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs looking at franchising. Patel chalks his success up to a proven concept, hard work, smart choices, and a scoop of genuine passion.

"I was looking for a safe and sustainable business to settle into life in the US," Patel explains. "After exploring different franchises, Bruster's stood out with its family-friendly atmosphere, convenient hours, and, of course, the amazing ice cream!"

Opening his first Bruster's in Fayetteville, Georgia, in 2008 wasn't just about serving up sweet treats. Patel credits the franchisor's support as a key ingredient in his success. "Bruster's corporate provided comprehensive training and guidance throughout the process," he says. "They were there for every question and hurdle, making me feel like part of a big family."

Patel followed the brand’s playbook on his path to success. He actively implemented Bruster's tools and strategies, focusing on building relationships with local schools and institutions, ensuring a steady stream of happy customers. "It wasn't just about selling ice cream," he emphasizes, "it was about creating a community hub where people could gather and share experiences."

His efforts paid off. Patel's first store thrived, and soon, he was ready for more. "Building a multi-unit company with Bruster's has been incredibly rewarding," he says. "The experience from the first unit helped me refine my approach and amplify the success of my next location."

Patel's ambition doesn't stop there. He has his sights set on expanding further, aiming to open ten more units. "There's a lot of potential out there," he says.

When asked what makes Bruster's special, Patel says, "It's the stability, the profitability, and the feeling of being part of a supportive family. Bruster's truly cares about its franchisees, and that makes all the difference."

For aspiring entrepreneurs considering the franchise route, Patel's advice is simple yet powerful: "Go for it! Do your research, and if Bruster's resonates with you, don't hesitate. You're in good hands."

Patel's story is a testament to the power of hard work, strategic planning, and choosing the right partners. With a scoop of passion and a generous helping of Bruster's magic, he has turned his American dream into a reality, and a sweet success.

