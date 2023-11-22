Smalls Sliders Bolsters Southern Presence Amid Another Milestone Year

Smalls Sliders, dubbed one of the fastest-growing QSR brands of the year, is yet again driving new growth. Now officially standing at more than 100 Cans in its development pipeline, the breakout cheeseburger slider brand is continuing to “paint the town orange” in new markets, further positioning itself as an industry leader.

Smalls Sliders has continuously powered this level of unprecedented growth since its inception just a few years ago. Most notably, the brand is entirely sold out of territories in the state of Louisiana and recently began developing heavily across Southern markets, signing multi-Can deals in major metropolitan areas across Georgia, Texas and Florida.

The newest cities added to Smalls Sliders’ impressive growth reside in the Lone Star State, specifically in the Dallas-Fort Worth and West Texas regions. Esteemed operational groups each signed on to bring five or more Cans to these areas, putting Texas at 20+ Cans in development across the state.

The expansion doesn’t stop there – Smalls Sliders just opened its newest location in the city of West Monroe, Louisiana. The Grand Can Opening was a resounding success with a steady stream of customers – or as the brand calls them, “frequent sliders,” and local media throughout the day.

Flowood, MS is the next city up to bat for a Smalls Sliders opening, which will officially mark the brand’s entrance into the state and prime Mississippi for continued growth in the months to come. Additional Cans are dropping across the country, putting the ever-growing brand on track to double its Can location count in the new year.

As Smalls Sliders continues to make a name for itself in the competitive QSR industry, the brand is exploring new ways to connect with key audiences nationwide. Smalls Sliders recently launched Smallidays, another seasonal campaign featuring custom-branded items and enticing giveaways to the brand’s loyal frequent sliders. This campaign comes just shortly after Smalls Sliders launched its inaugural Small-o-ween, an annual promotion aimed at helping guests celebrate the ‘spooky’ season in style.

Likewise, Smalls Sliders is able to connect with guests across numerous demographics with its craveable and simple menu. The limited menu allows operators to focus on speed, efficiency, and perfecting the brand’s signature cheeseburger sliders. Smalls Sliders is truly the perfect addition to any multi-brand operator’s unique portfolio. To read more about franchise opportunities, visit smallsslidersfranchising.com