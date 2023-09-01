Smalls Sliders Expands Southeastern Footprint Amid Stellar Year of Growth

Smalls Sliders is continuing to reinforce its reputation as a breakout brand within the QSR space. With more than 80 Cans in its development pipeline, the brand is slidin’ thru new states across the Southeast with numerous multi-unit agreements inked with esteemed operating groups. Among the new states that will soon see the Smalls Sliders name are Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Georgia— further solidifying the brand’s position as an industry trailblazer.

Based out of Atlanta, Smalls Sliders growth is not limited to the above states as Louisiana, the market housing the brand’s first ever location, is nearing full capacity. A driver for this increased interest in the brand comes amid new agreements including a four-unit deal for the New Orleans market. Additional growth is on the horizon in Louisiana as well, with openings slated for West Monroe, which will be the brand’s 10th location, as well as Gonzales and Metairie.

Expansion is also underway in neighboring states like Mississippi with the brand’s first location outside of Louisiana set to open later this year in Flowood, a suburb of Jackson.

As for the newest states cookin’ up growth for Smalls Sliders—Missouri, Arkansas and South Carolina are the latest additions to the rapidly expanding footprint of Smalls Sliders. A six-unit development deal was executed across both Missouri and Arkansas while over in Charleston, a five-unit development deal was inked, officially bringing the brand to South Carolina.

Interest in the trending cheeseburger slider concept has been reinvigorated by a slew of award rankings. Most recently, Smalls Sliders proudly secured a coveted spot on QSR's 50 Contenders list for 2023, an accolade that acknowledges groundbreaking restaurant brands. This achievement follows additional industry recognition by Entrepreneur magazine, as a Top New & Emerging franchise.As the Smalls Sliders brand continues to make big waves within the industry, the brand is tracking to officially surpassed 100 units in development before the end of the year.