Smalls Sliders: Leading the QSR Revolution, One Can at a Time

In an industry where bigger often seems better, Smalls Sliders is flipping the script with its unique take on the QSR industry. Boasting over 200 Cans open or under development nationwide, Smalls Sliders is redefining the burger experience. But that's just the beginning.

Recognized as one of the hottest Next-Gen QSR brands on the scene, Smalls is blazing a trail into 16 states, with one already sold out. With exciting new signed multi-Can agreements expanding to new states like Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, the brand is committed to pushing boundaries and driving innovation. And now, with eyes set on the West Coast, starting with an agreement in Arizona with Purple Square Management (PSM), one of QSR’s most prominent franchise operating groups.

Founded in 2006 by Vik and Sanjay Patel, PSM boasts a robust portfolio of over 250 franchise locations nationwide, including household names like Dunkin’, Popeyes, and Take 5.

“The growth of Smalls Sliders has reached incomparable new heights in such a short period, and we knew we wanted to be part of this momentum in a big way,” said Vik Patel, CEO of PSM. “We have always said that Smalls Sliders is a unique concept unlike anything out there and it has continued to validate that over the past year. We are honored to be a part of this team and officially kickstart its West Coast expansion.”

Looking ahead, Smalls Sliders has ambitious plans for 2024, with 40 Cans scheduled to open this year alone. The brand has already welcomed openings in Metairie, Louisiana, with Frequent Slider Drew Brees, serving up sliders at our grand Mardi Gras bash.

Specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, Smalls Sliders sets itself apart with its streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window, and innovative modular buildout. Headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is poised for nationwide growth, with locations popping up across the Southeast, Midwest, and now the West Coast.

Founded by visionary restaurateur Brandon Landry, led by CEO and brand-building expert Maria Rivera, and backed by industry heavyweights 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, Smalls Sliders is rewriting the rules of the burger game. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is revolutionizing the world of burgers, visit smallssliders.com.