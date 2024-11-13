Smalls Sliders® Rounds Out 2024 on a Hot Development Streak

Smalls Sliders, the fast-growing cheeseburger slider brand known for its simple operations and eye-catching modular Cans, is closing out yet another monumental development year. With 350 Cans open or in development, the brand is continuing to turn heads in the franchise world and attract skilled, growth-focused operators across the nation.

Entering Missouri with its signature Smorange® flair, Smalls Sliders recently dropped the first of eight planned Cans in St. Louis, setting the stage for a dynamic brand entrance into the Midwest. The brand’s Can buildout model, constructed off-site and strategically dropped into place, minimizes construction time and fast-tracks grand openings—making it ideal for multi-unit operators looking for efficient, scalable growth.

The brand’s Southeast momentum is also accelerating, with multi-unit agreements signed in South Georgia, Southeast Houston, and Port St. Lucie, Florida, with seasoned operators.

In South Georgia, franchisee Doug Cone is slidin’ thru with his third multi-unit agreement, adding 20 Cans across Florida and Georgia. A seasoned business leader, Cone’s expertise and growth vision make him an ideal partner as Smalls Sliders scales its footprint in new markets. His first open location in Ocala, Florida, is already seeing big results and he’s eager to replicate the same adoration in South Georgia.

“Smalls Sliders has been revolutionizing the QSR world, and we’re thrilled to continue spearheading expansion,” said Cone. “Our experience with the leadership team has been nothing short of spectacular and it is clear this brand has no plans of slowing down. Smalls is a one-of-a-kind concept with record-breaking growth and after seeing the reception from the community at our first Can opening, we’re extremely optimistic about our future developments.”

Expanding along Florida’s East Coast, Metro Sliders, LLC has signed on to develop five Cans in the Port St. Lucie area. With more than 40 years in the restaurant industry, this ownership team brings both executive-level experience and franchise acumen to supercharge Smalls Sliders’ growth into key Florida markets.

In Southeast Houston, six more Cans are set to drop, further strengthening Smalls Sliders’ presence in the Texas market and drawing attention from multi-unit operators looking for a brand with serious growth potential.

The brand’s rapid success has led to sold-out markets in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi, underscoring the overwhelming demand among multi-unit operators eager to bring Smalls Sliders to their communities. Amid this growth, Smalls Sliders has opened new states for development, including Idaho, Indiana, and Montana—offering fresh opportunities for franchisees ready to establish a strong brand presence in exclusive territories.

Since opening its first Smorange®-colored Can in 2019, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its innovative model and strong leadership. With its dynamic growth trajectory and commitment to excellence, Smalls Sliders is painting the nation Smorange® and setting the stage for continued success. Specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, Smalls Sliders distinguishes itself with its streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window, and modular buildout.

Founded by visionary restaurateur Brandon Landry, led by CEO and brand-building expert Maria Rivera, and backed by industry heavyweights 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, Smalls Sliders is rewriting the rules of the burger game. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is revolutionizing the world of burgers, visit smallssliders.com.