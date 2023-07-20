Smalls Sliders Rounds Out Leadership Team Amid Growth Spurt With 60+ Restaurants In Development

Smalls Sliders, the QSR restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on grillin’ up premium cheeseburger sliders, has driven exponential growth with a strong stack of restaurant operators pioneering growth throughout the Southeast. During this monumental growth phase, Smalls Sliders also announced several additions to its robust executive team, playing a key role in its expansion with more than 60 restaurants under development.

The brand has already garnered top industry recognition with notable accolades, including QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022 recognizing America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals and Nation’s Restaurant News Breakout Brands of 2023 while also ranking on this year’s Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New & Emerging Franchises list.

The concept’s differentiated, intentionally limited menu, coupled with strong unit economics and a modular construction design has set the stage for nationwide expansion through its refreshed franchise initiative launched earlier this year. Throughout the first half of 2023, Smalls Sliders celebrated openings in new markets like Denham Springs, Lafayette and Marrero, all within the brand’s home state of Louisiana. Additional development is underway in Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Metairie and West Monroe Louisiana, as well as the brand’s first location outside of its home state in Flowood, Mississippi.

In addition to upcoming openings, Smalls Sliders also strengthened its location footprint with new and existing franchisees through several multi-unit signed agreements, totaling 18 units across four markets. The brand signed a three-unit agreement to further develop in the Louisiana market with an existing franchisee doubling their portfolio with Smalls Sliders to further grow their successful footprint in the state. Outside of Louisiana, the brand is expanding into Eastern Texas with a five-unit agreement in addition to a four-unit development deal along the Gulf Coast. Lastly, the brand is also building a presence within its new home market and growing in Atlanta through a six-unit signed deal. Each ownership group brings years of experience developing franchise locations with multiple restaurant franchise brands to the table.

Adding to brand-wide momentum, Smalls has added several key industry leaders to its growing executive team:

Michael Alberici as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Marketing – brings nearly 20 years of brand marketing experience for other nationally known, iconic brands including Cinnabon, and Olive Garden

Ra’Chard Dennis as Vice President of Operations – has more than 20 years of experience in leading operations for brands such as Subway and Wing Stop

Kris Douglas as Vice President of Technology – joins the Smalls team after an established career building technology ecosystems with brands like Arby’s and Coca-Cola

David McAlister as Vice President of Finance – has a strong reputation for handling financial strategies of restaurant brands like Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon

Gregory Swafford as Vice President of Supply Chain – brings decorated career experience in the restaurant industry garnering recognition for his expertise in crafting strategic supply chain plans

The expanded Smalls Sliders team will be an integral part of driving the brand’s continued growth – supporting new and existing locations to sustain excitement in the local community. For more information about franchising with Smalls Sliders, visit its franchising website.