The New Sonny's BBQ Prototype: A Smarter Path to Growth

Sonny’s BBQ, one of the largest barbeque brands in the country driven by purpose, quality and kindness, is leading the charge in restaurant innovation with the unveiling of its Winter Haven, FL prototype, a forward-thinking model that prioritizes cost efficiency, operational optimization, and market scalability. This 3,900-square-foot design, 25% smaller than traditional models, reflects extensive franchisee feedback and an unwavering commitment to future-ready growth.

“We designed this prototype to be a game-changer for franchisees,” said Kris Larson, VP of Franchise Development, Sonny’s BBQ. “By combining cost efficiency with operational advancements, this model creates opportunities to expand into new markets and increase profitability in existing ones.”

The 123-seat restaurant features a center bar, a drive-thru and dedicated takeout window, a reduced parking lot size, and energy-efficient elements like fewer windows and strategically placed lighting, and the use of innovative materials to reduce building costs.

The prototype also took into account back-of-house operations. The kitchen is reconfigured to expedite the line for faster food prep and service, helping to improve labor efficiency by 20%. Using Toast POS systems and Restaurant 365 technology also reduces preparation time and increases throughput.

Billy Brewer, Sonny’s BBQ Chief Operating Officer, who led the collaboration with franchisees, said, “Evolving our design and processes are essential for guests and franchisees – streamlining operations and enhancing team efficiency will lead to higher revenue potential and delivering on our best-in-class guest experience.”

Most importantly, the prototype was designed for the modern restaurant diner, who has an anytime, anywhere mentality when it comes to ordering food. Off-premise and drive thru orders now account for over half of total sales at Sonny’s BBQ. The prototype caters to these diners who want their barbeque whenever and however they want it - whether that be picking up orders to go, swinging through the drive-thru lobby, or hiring third-party delivery for ease and convenience.

“We put a lot of thought and effort into designing a restaurant tailored specifically for off-premise sales,” said Scott Frantz, President, ACG BBQ, LLC. “Off-premise dining is what our customers want and we need to ensure our restaurants can deliver for them and our franchise groups. We have built the ideal takeout and delivery model that upholds our quality, value and service.”

Franchise owners know that ‘location, location, location’ is still a winner when it comes to owning a restaurant, and the reduced footprint opens doors to prime real estate in new and underserved markets. The smaller size reduces building costs and maximizes ROI for franchisees that want to open a restaurant but traditionally have been priced out due to up-front costs.

This prototype represents a significant step in Sonny’s BBQ’s long-term growth strategy. With its proven ability to adapt to changing guest habits and operational needs, this smaller, smarter footprint positions Sonny’s BBQ as a leader in the evolving restaurant landscape.

For further information about this new prototype or to learn about franchising with Sonny’s BBQ, please visit sonnysbbqfranchise.com or contact Kris Larson, VP of Franchise Development at (401) 524-7490.