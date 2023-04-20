Two simple ways to actually get an ROI on social media...whether 10 units or 1000

Even experienced marketers have a hard time determining the true ROI on social media, but we've developed two specific and measurable uses. Paid traffic e.g. a fancy way of referring to paid Facebook and Instagram ads, can yield significant results, results with hard numbers.

Case Study #1

About six months prior to a new Broken Yolk Cafe store opening in a new market, we set up a Facebook page for that particular location. Much to my surprise, no matter how far the store is from our Southern California base, we always have a few folks comment and post on our page saying that they're excited to see Broken Yolk come to their neighborhood. They either knew us from their college days or a vacation to Southern California.

By the time we're 30 days prior to the new store opening, we can reliably count on 500 or so Facebook fans. Two weeks prior, we run paid ads on Facebook specifically to those fans, asking them to be a part of our friends and family pre-opening. When the Facebook fan clicks on the ad, it takes them to a landing page where we slot them into a reservation time frame. First off, the goal truly is to give the restaurant staff the dry run that they need prior to opening, but just as important, we're able to collect the email addresses of those fans and create an instantaneous email list that belongs to that store. Of course, we get more fans wanting to participate than the store can accommodate for the pre-opening. Since we still have their email address, we follow up with a "sorry you didn't make the cut, but join us soon" email. With all of the email addresses, we use them for creating future Facebook and Instagram ads via Meta's custom audience feature. We’re also able to interact with the fans at the pre-opening and encourage them to download our app.

Case study #2

Utilizing site selection software (we use Placer AI), we're able to determine the exact ZIP codes from which our competitors' guests are going to our competitors' locations. We then create paid traffic ads targeted to those specific zip codes. Since the software can provide a pre and post look at guest traffic and frequency, we're able to see if there's a spike in our traffic post versus pre ad. Due to privacy, we can't tell whether the guest who visits us came as a result of the ad, but we can measure where traffic is coming from. If we see a disproportionate amount of new traffic coming from the targeted zip codes, we make a logical assumption the ad had an impact.

Yes, it’s totally possible to get real results with well-targeted paid ads.