Virginia Operators Dishing Up Success with Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Raphael and Sara Ortiz are taking the Virginia ice cream scene by storm, serving up one delicious scoop after another at their first Bruster’s Real Ice Cream shop in Haymarket. This husband-and-wife team isn't new to the food service industry, where they’ve both served in leadership roles at Five Guys. But their entrepreneurial spirit led them to explore franchise ownership, and after careful consideration, they fell in love with Bruster's Real Ice Cream.

“We wanted a brand that offered high-quality products, strong values, and a simple operation,” said Raphael. “We also craved a family-oriented culture, and Bruster's perfectly fit the bill. Plus, we loved being customers ourselves!”

While researching franchise opportunities, the Ortizs explored a few options, but Bruster's quickly rose to the top. “Bruster's blew us away,” said Raphael. “The culture and smaller size of the brand felt right for new franchisees like us, and our decision was made at their Discovery Day (known as Meet the Team Day).”

Raphael says the Bruster's corporate team and existing franchisees welcomed them with open arms. “We felt like part of a supportive community,” he said. “The information and discussions provided at the Discovery Day were invaluable, allowing us to make a well-informed choice.”

Their first Bruster's location in Haymarket, Virginia, opened in July 2023, and has exceeded their expectations. “The community response has been incredible,” said Raphael. “We're grateful for their support and excited for the future.”

The couple has a second location slated to open in Winchester, Virginia, in May 2024, and they have a three additional retail locations in the pipeline, bringing Bruster's Real Ice Cream to Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and Burke over the next few years.

Raphael says Bruster's has given them a sense of purpose and allowed them to pursue a dream. “Even our kids are involved – our eight-year-old daughter is our best brand ambassador!” Raphael said, “We love partnering with a brand we believe in, and the positive customer experiences resonate with everyone we meet.”

The Bruster’s franchise support has been instrumental in the Ortiz's success. There is turn-key support from site selection and construction to cutting-edge marketing and personalized operations coaching, the Bruster's team is always there, Raphael said. “When you pick up the phone to call, someone is there to answer it,” said Raphael. “If they don't have the answer, they'll find it. They're truly invested in our success.”

Raphael doesn’t hesitate to say, “We would absolutely do it all again, and only wish we'd found Bruster's sooner.” The Ortiz family is excited to continue growing their Bruster's empire, one delicious scoop at a time.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream operates nearly 200 locations in 22 states and Guyana and is looking for new operators to join the family. You can find out more about the proven concept that offers strong unit economics and opportunities for growth by calling 724-312-8739 or visiting brustersfranchise.com for more information.