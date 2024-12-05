Vocelli Pizza Offers Franchisees a Fresh Recipe for Success

If you're looking for a franchise opportunity that offers a proven system, unwavering brand support, and a track record of success, then Vocelli Pizza might be the perfect fit for you. Over more than three decades, Vocelli Pizza has established itself as a trusted name in the pizza space and a business model that supports the success of its franchisees. Hot off some fresh changes, the brand is now looking for franchisees to help take growth to the next level.

Vocelli Pizza was founded in 1988 by Varol Ablak in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. What began as a local pizza shop, quickly expanded across the Pittsburgh Tri-State area in the 1990s. It has become one of the fastest-growing pizzerias in the United States, with more than 100 locations open or in development. Among other things, Vocelli Pizza’s growth has been driven by a commitment to quality, customer service, and a community-focused approach.

A Unique Franchise Opportunity

Vocelli Pizza offers a lower cost of entry for franchisees compared to other brands in the pizza space. The brand also utilizes a distinct store design, which allows for a streamlined operation and lower overhead costs. This cost-efficient setup is perfect for franchisees looking to manage their investments more effectively while maintaining the high quality that Vocelli customers expect. There’s also a strong support team at the brand’s Franchise Support Center. Franchisees have all the tools and resources they need to operate their locations—from marketing and training to ongoing operational support. The franchise system is designed to be scalable, flexible, and easy to implement, allowing franchisees to hit the ground running.

Under the leadership of new CEO Toni M. Bianco, the company has implemented a comprehensive five-point strategic plan focused on People, Operations, Profit, Sales, and Technology. The plan is designed to enhance franchisee profitability and drive long-term success.

“These initiatives included a reduction in cost of goods by over 3%, a new marketing agency and plan, and new LTO’s,” said Bianco. “We launched a product we created called “Ultimate Pepperoni” which includes our crisp & cup pepperoni and julienne cut pepperoni –the pepperoni lover’s dream– and it quicky became the highest mixing LTO in company history.”

Vocelli Pizza has partnered with The Loomis Agency to implement a new data-driven marketing strategy aimed at acquiring new customers and driving repeat business. The brand’s AI-powered local store marketing tool simplifies and streamlines marketing efforts, allowing franchisees to get the most out of their marketing budgets. Franchisees can also benefit from a new app that drives sales and improves customer engagement by making ordering pizza faster and easier for customers.

The Future is Bright for Vocelli Pizza

Looking ahead, Vocelli Pizza’s recent moves have set the stage for continued growth. The company is projecting significant growth in the next five years, and looking for franchisees to help bring the brand to new markets in the U.S. and abroad. With a strong brand, a robust support system, and a forward-thinking leadership team, Vocelli Pizza is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a low-cost, high-reward franchise.

“We are excited for 2025 and beyond, and project to double our store count over the next five years, with some exciting incentives for multi-unit deals across the globe,” said Bianco.

If you’re ready to join a fast-growing, successful brand with a proven track record, then Vocelli Pizza could be your ideal partner. With its delicious pizza, strong operational support, and innovative marketing strategies, Vocelli offers a unique franchise opportunity for the right individuals. To learn more about becoming a Vocelli Pizza franchisee, visit VocelliPizza Franchising.