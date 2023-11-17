Wienerschnitzel's Hot Dogs and Hot Profits - What's Missing in Your Market?

What food concept is known by everyone and a deeply engrained part of Americana? The answer, of course, is hot dogs. And no one does hot dogs better than Wienerschnitzel, a one-of-a-kind, legacy brand with six decades of experience that is on the move seeking dynamic franchise partners to join in its journey.

Consider this staggering statistic, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans purchase 350 million pounds of hot dogs at retail stores. That's 9 billion hot dogs and it doesn’t even account for the countless hot dogs devoured at sporting events, local picnics, carnivals, and beyond. In 2022, Americans spent more than $8.3 billion on hot dogs and sausages in U.S. supermarkets alone. Clearly, Americans love hot dogs, and there’s no other franchise brand focused on this growing sector like Wienerschnitzel.

Wienerschnitzel owns the hot dog category, dominating regional markets as the largest and leading hot dog franchise. Likewise, the brand’s smaller real estate footprint makes it a much more cost-effective option and provides a broader array of real estate opportunities. Operators also reap the benefits of efficient labor, innovative limited time menu offerings (LTO), and extremely low food costs thanks to the brand’s strong relationships with trusted suppliers. High-quality ingredients at competitive prices enables franchisees to maximize their profitability.

The recipe for success at Wienerschnitzel lies in the simplicity of the concept. “Our franchise operations are streamlined and efficient, making it easier for our franchisees to run their businesses smoothly,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. “This allows our operators to focus on delivering delicious food and an exceptional guest experience.”

Wienerschnitzel has a long history of supporting its franchisees with a strong value proposition that paves the way for long-term success. The opportunity for franchisees to thrive is virtually unlimited.

Just ask Alvin Fults and Brian Shinall of Tejas Dogs, LLC. This operational group spearheaded new market growth this year, having signed on to develop 20 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in the untapped state of Arkansas. Now having opened two locations, Tejas Dogs is eager to continue this momentum with another three stores scheduled to open in 2024.

“Our first opening in Bentonville was bigger and better than any of us could’ve ever imagined,” said Alvin Fults. “We were able to achieve fantastic results, having broken Wienerschnitzel’s opening sales records across all locations, several days in a row. It’s definitely been a journey to get to where we are today, but seeing guests line up for hours just for the chance to try our food made everything worth it. We’ve been able to capture this level of excitement because of the unique model – it’s a virtually untapped segment – with low costs, simple menu items and streamlined operations. It’s exactly what operators need, and I’m eager to see this kind of continued success as we head towards 20 locations.”

Wienerschnitzel has nearly 340 franchise locations across 11 states, and more than 30 units in various stages of development in the U.S. If you’re looking for a franchise opportunity that offers a competitive edge in the market, simple operations, low-cost start-up, and an affordable and popular menu, now is the time to check into owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise. visit wienerschnitzelfranchise.com to find out more to find out more.