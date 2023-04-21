With Higher Costs Comes A Greater Need for Guidance: Why Owning a Class 101 Franchise is a Sound Investment in the Education Franchise Industry

As the cost of higher education continues to rise, so does the demand for college planning services. With more students and families looking for guidance on how to navigate the college admissions process, and even less school counselors able to prioritize individual students, owning a Class 101 franchise can be a sound investment in the education franchise industry. Each year, millions of students head off to U.S. colleges and universities, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Each one of those rising college freshmen is a potential Class 101 client!

At Class 101, we help high school students increase their chances of getting into colleges and qualify for more student aid and scholarships. We are a college planning franchise that addresses a common problem faced by college-seeking students: navigating the complex and confusing college application process.

The Rising Cost of Higher Education

The cost of higher education has been on the rise for decades. In the United States, the average cost of tuition and fees at a private four-year college is over $37,000 per year, while the average cost at a public four-year college is just under $10,000 per year for in-state students and over $27,000 per year for out-of-state students. The high cost of higher education can be a daunting prospect for families, especially those with limited financial means. With more students and families seeking guidance on how to navigate the college admissions process, owning a Class 101 franchise can be a lucrative business opportunity.

The Importance of College Planning Services

College planning services like Class 101 can help students and families navigate the college admissions process, from selecting the right colleges to applying for financial aid and beyond. With Class 101, these services can include assistance with college essays, test preparation, scholarship searches, and more. And it’s not just for juniors and seniors. Early engagement is important for students who have their eyes on college and Class 101 creates a clear roadmap from 9th to 12th grade which means recurring revenue for our franchisee. The average Class 101 student applies to 7 schools and earns $160,000 in scholarships and financial aid, while the typical non-Class 101 student applies to 2-3 schools and earns only $20,000 in scholarships and aid. On average, Class 101 students improve their SAT score by 170 points and their ACT score by 3.1 points.

Why Own a Class 101 Franchise?

Class 101 is the leading provider of college planning services, with over 50 franchise locations across the United States. Class 101 franchise owners provide personalized guidance and support to students and families throughout the college admissions process. Class 101 franchise owners have access to a number of resources to support them, including a proven business model, comprehensive training and support, a network of other franchise owners, and more. As a Class 101 franchise owner, you can make a positive impact on the lives of students and families in your community. You can help students achieve their dreams of attending college while also building a successful business.

