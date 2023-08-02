Ziebart Franchise Owner Reunion: Uniting Franchise Owners While Giving Back to Detroit

In the heart of Detroit, Michigan, from June 11-13, a gathering took place at the iconic Renaissance Center of U.S. Ziebart Franchise Owners. This event marked a significant milestone, as Ziebart prepares to celebrate its 65th year in business next year. The three-day event was filled with collaborative breakout sessions, engaging roundtables, inspiring keynote speakers, an awards gala, and a strong focus on giving back to the community. Amidst all the hard work, the spirit of camaraderie and enthusiasm permeated every aspect of the gathering.

Welcome Reception and Opening Night

The Ziebart Reunion kicked off on a vibrant note with a memorable welcome reception on Sunday night. Franchise owners from various locations gathered atop the Renaissance Center, renewing acquaintances and forging new connections. The evening was filled with laughter, warm conversations, and a shared anticipation of the days to come.

Breakout Sessions and Roundtables

Over the next two days, the Ziebart Reunion agenda was packed with insightful breakout sessions and interactive roundtable discussions. These sessions provided a platform for store owners to exchange ideas, strategies, and best practices, enabling them to further strengthen their businesses and continue their success. The wealth of knowledge and expertise present in the room created a dynamic environment where innovative concepts were shared, fostering a sense of collaboration and mutual growth.

Keynote Speakers and Inspirational Talks

To inspire and motivate attendees, the Ziebart Reunion featured distinguished keynote speakers who shared their wisdom and insights. Renowned industry experts and business leaders took the stage, delivering thought-provoking talks that addressed the challenges and opportunities faced by the Ziebart community. These powerful speeches instilled a renewed sense of purpose and invigorated the store owners, equipping them with fresh ideas and strategies to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the automotive aftermarket industry.

Awards Gala: Celebrating Excellence and Achievements

One of the highlights of the Ziebart Reunion was the grand awards gala held on Monday night. This special evening recognized and celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of Ziebart store owners. The event was filled with anticipation and excitement as awards were presented in various categories, acknowledging outstanding performance, innovation, and dedication to customer service. Attendees reveled in the festivities, enjoying dinner and drinks, and then taking to the dance floor to celebrate their collective achievements.

Giving Back to the Community: Meals of Hope and Gleaners Food Bank

As part of a meaningful team-building activity, Ziebart Reunion attendees participated in a community service project in collaboration with the non-profit organization Meals of Hope. Together, they packed an impressive 10,000 meals, which were then donated to Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit. This initiative not only served as a reminder of the importance of giving back but also showcased the compassionate spirit and unity of the Ziebart community.

The Ziebart Reunion at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan was an extraordinary event that brought together Ziebart Franchise owners from across the United States. As the company prepares to celebrate its 65th year in business, this gathering served as a platform for collaboration, learning, and celebration. From engaging breakout sessions and inspirational keynote speakers to a memorable awards gala and a powerful community service project, the Ziebart Reunion exemplified the strength and unity of the Ziebart community. As the attendees departed, they carried with them new insights, lasting connections, and a renewed sense of purpose, ready to embark on the next chapter of success.

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information, click here to get started.