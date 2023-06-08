Ziebart Franchisee Receives Prestigious Industry MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine

The Mattiacio Group, who collectively owns nine Ziebart franchised locations, were recently awarded the Most Valuable Performer (MVP) Award for Franchisee Single Brand Leadership from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine.

Founded in 1989, the Mattiacio Group has emerged as a prominent family-run, multi-unit franchise group within the Ziebart system. With a strong commitment to continual growth, exceptional operations, and innovative marketing techniques, the Mattiacio family has established themselves as one of the most successful groups in the Ziebart franchise. Led by Tony Mattiacio, the group’s founder, the Mattiacio family has successfully expanded their Ziebart empire in New York state, and now Florida, showcasing their unwavering work ethic and dedication to customer service.

In the 1980’s, Tony Mattiacio started his Ziebart career at the Syracuse location, initially working as a car washer. Through much dedication and determination, he climbed the ranks and eventually became a managing partner. Ziebart’s core values of honesty, passion, teamwork, innovation, and legacy resonated deeply with him, molding his entrepreneurial spirit. Since opening their first two locations in 2014 and 2015, The Mattiacio Group has experienced tremendous growth across Western New York. Opening their ninth location in 2022, they have continued to position themselves as a high performance Ziebart franchise.

Tony Mattiacio extended the opportunity of Ziebart ownership to his four children, Ryan, Mark, Zach, and Meghan to join the family business as partners. Determined to impart the same work ethic that had strengthened the business over the years, Tony had his children start from the ground up, working on servicing vehicles. Since then, each family member now works full-time in different departments, sharing their skills and expertise to continue the growth the Mattiacio Group. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, the Mattiacio Group’s customer-centric approach sets the tone for their operations and creates a positive working environment for both customers and employees.

The Mattiacio Group’s journey within the Ziebart franchise system is an example of hard work, dedication, and a customer centered approach. They have achieved remarkable success and remain an influential force within the Ziebart community.

