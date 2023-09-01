Ziebart Franchisees Helping Consumers Extend the Lives of their Aging Vehicles

Consumers are keeping their vehicles longer than ever and there’s one company that can help them protect their four-wheel investment while also making it last longer. Ziebart, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, has been helping car owners extend the lives of their vehicles since 1959.

There are a number of reasons why owning a Ziebart franchise is such a great investment. First, Ziebart franchisees are equipped to help consumers maintain their cars throughout times of economic uncertainties.

“We help protect the investment better than anyone in our industry,” said Mike Riley, Senior Vice President, Ziebart International Corporation. “We can actually save vehicle owners money in the long run and give them a clean shiny vehicle to drive for the next 15 to 20 years.”

That’s an important service since there are roughly 290 million registered vehicles on the road today in the US. The average age of cars on the road is nearly 13 years and the average age of trucks on the road is 11.6 years. Consumers are keeping their vehicles longer because the cost to purchase a vehicle continues rising, with this year’s price increase of 9.2% over 2022 bringing the average purchase price to around $46,290.

These statistics put Ziebart franchisees in the sweet spot, serving an increasing need for automotive aftermarket services and a growing consumer demand for services associated with maintaining their vehicles.

It’s easy to see why a Ziebart franchisee is an essential service provider to vehicle owners. Ziebart franchisees can offer consumers a wide variety of products and services to enhance and protect their automotive investments from the environment, such as the harsh sunrays and salt in southern regions of the US, to snow, ice, and salt in northern regions during the winter.

“No matter where you choose to open your Ziebart franchise, whether cold climates or warm, you as the franchise owner can rest assured knowing the Ziebart business model can adapt to any environment, protecting consumers’ vehicles no matter where they live with proprietary serves and products performed professionally,” said Riley.

Today, Ziebart operates more than 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. The growing brand continues to have franchising opportunities domestically and abroad.

Ziebart offers its franchise operators a proven business model, that’s a turn-key operation that comes with an exceptional franchise support system. The brand is there with franchisees throughout the journey, helping with everything from finding the best, most effective site in a market, securing a lease, and acquire financing, to setting up equipment and providing a complete training program.

If you have the entrepreneurial desire to be in business for yourself but not by yourself, are sales oriented, and driven, Ziebart is a proven business model that can help you reach the level of success you desire. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities or call 248-837-3960 for more information.