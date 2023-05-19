Ziebart Puts Multi-Unit Franchisees in the Driver's Seat

For more than 60 years Ziebart has been providing car-loving customers premium automotive appearance and protection services such as detailing, window tinting, ceramic paint coating, Rhino Linings® Spray-on Bed Liner, rust protection, and more. The franchise has become the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services in the $500 billion+ automotive aftermarket industry. With more than 400 locations, and 1,300 service centers in 37 countries, the brand is searching for franchise partners eager to drive their own ROI.

Car-loving entrepreneurs like Christopher King, a multi-unit Dogtopia franchisee in Houston, Texas, have signed on to grow with the brand. King just inked a development agreement to open three Ziebart locations in the greater Houston metro area over the next five years. King said he was impressed with how Ziebart has all its processes “dialed in” and its focus on discipline and process excellence.

“Franchising provides a proven business model and provides you with all the resources you need, which is especially important as you get started,” said King. “And as comforting as the resources are, it’s still your business, you’re fully responsible for your success.

Franchisees are attracted to Ziebart’s average unit sales volume of $1.39 million and average gross profit of 51%. The company invests in the latest technology and equipment to ensure franchise owners have the tools they need to provide quality service to their customers. Franchisees receive comprehensive training and support, including an eight-week training program that includes an in-store experience and instructional classes on technical skills, professional sales, marketing, and business management. That is complemented by ongoing support with daily operations, sales, account development, marketing, technical support, and more. Finally, Ziebart’s extensive range of services and products allow for multiple revenue streams, through retail, car dealer programs, fleet programs, marine/RV services, and maintenance.

King knows how to be a successful franchise operator from his experience with Dogtopia, the daycare, grooming, boarding, and spa brand. He was the first to bring the concept to Houston, where he now owns two locations and is looking to open his third. He believes he can replicate his Dogtopia success with Ziebart. “The biggest lesson I learned with Dogtopia was marketing, using social media to build up brand recognition, learning about Google Ads,” he said. “I’m excited to do that now with Ziebart’s team of experienced marketers.”

Ziebart’s CEO & President Thomas A. Wolfe, said King is an ideal fit for the growing automotive aftermarket brand, which is strategically seeking similar experienced multi-unit, multi-brand operators to expand its footprint domestically and internationally.

“As demand for automotive aftercare services continues to skyrocket, Ziebart will focus its franchising efforts on awarding agreements to sophisticated, multi-unit operators who can help us expand strategically in markets with growth potential,” said Wolfe. “Ziebart will continue to bring more communities complete vehicle protection solutions with great operators like King.”

Ziebart is continuing to grow. The company opened five new locations with its multi-unit franchisee partners in the U.S. in 2022 and added franchise agreements in nine international countries.

It’s clear that Ziebart is a smart investment where franchisees benefit from the brand’s history and brand name awareness, documented earning potential, and six decades of experience and success.

Are you looking for a franchise opportunity that offers a proven business model alongside a trusted brand reputation? Look no further than Ziebart. Find out more about how to drive success with Ziebart by visiting ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities or calling 248-837-3960 for more information.